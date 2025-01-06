Seahawks Fire Ryan Grubb, Former UW Offensive Coordinator
He tried hard to become the University of Washington head football coach, but he didn't get the job.
He next passed on becoming the Alabama offensive coordinator and the opportunity to continue to work in tandem with Kalen DeBoer.
Instead, Ryan Grubb opted for door No. 3, accepting an NFL job as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks -- and on Monday, that role came to an abrupt end after just one season with his firing.
The obvious question is where does Grubb go now?
With Alabama relegated to a 9-4 season, and the Crimson Tide letting at least one coach go so far in a program reset, could Grubb end up in Tuscaloosa and provide an infusion of offense?
Austin Mack, his hand-picked quarterback for the UW and now at Alabama, should be ready to compete for the starting job and probably could use a familiar offensive coordinator to help him become the starter.
Grubb and Seattle probably are done.
We've always wondered what would have happened had the UW hired Grubb instead of Jedd Fisch as DeBoer's replacement a year ago.
Chances, Grubb would have been good for the Huskies in the short term and kept a number of players from leaving the program for the transfer portal, which could have prevented the team from slipping from the national championship game to a sub-.500 season.
However, Fisch, just a third-year head coach at the time and not unlike Grubb in his recent career path, was hired because he had the best plan for the long range, providing he chooses to stay in Seattle and execute it.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington