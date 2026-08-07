Terrell Brown Gets Another Shot At NBA

The basketball season simply won't end for Terrell Brown Jr., who's in no hurry to put his ball away and take some down time.

He's had too many wins come his way lately to put his feet up now.

On Thursday, the former University of Washington guard and Seattle product agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz, his agent told NBA on Prime, that presumably will enable him to join fall training camp with Salt Lake City's NBA franchise.

This comes less than a week after Brown and his makeshift Davis Steel team won The Basketball Tournament, a $2 million winner-take-all event that was broadcast nationally over FOX Sports TV.

Brown personally advanced his guys to the TBT championship game by hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the semifinals.

This is one of the best stories I’ve ever seen. No one deserves it more than TB!

Go kill it @TerrellNBrown https://t.co/bKEDX215bZ — Quincy Pondexter (@QuincyPondexter) August 7, 2026

All of this comes after he helped the Greensboro Swarm earn a G League championship in his fourth season in the league.

"This is one of the best stories I've ever seen," said Quincy Pondexter, UW assistant coach and former NBA player, on social media. "No one deserves it more than TB!"

Since finishing up his college career in Montlake, Brown has been a basketball nomad, playing three seasons for Greensboro and another for Memphis in the G League, which feeds the NBA.

This comes after he attended five colleges in Western Oregon, Shoreline Community College, Seattle University, Arizona and Washington.

Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) drives up the floor in a 2022 game at Alaska Airlines Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

He was a first-team All-WAC selection for Seattle University in 2020 after averaging 20.7, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Two years later, Brown was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick after leading the league in scoring at 21.7 and averaging 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists an outing.

While a prolific scorer, he's been unable to reach the NBA because he notably struggles from 3-point range.

He shot 28.4 percent behind the line for the four college teams he played for, including 20 percent for the Huskies, and 28.4 this past season for the Swarm.

He previously went to fall camp with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 and 2025, but was let go each time.

Yet no one has chased the NBA dream any harder than Brown and it wouldn't be a surprise if makes a breakthrough at some point.