Terrell Brown Gets Another Shot At NBA
The basketball season simply won't end for Terrell Brown Jr., who's in no hurry to put his ball away and take some down time.
He's had too many wins come his way lately to put his feet up now.
On Thursday, the former University of Washington guard and Seattle product agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz, his agent told NBA on Prime, that presumably will enable him to join fall training camp with Salt Lake City's NBA franchise.
This comes less than a week after Brown and his makeshift Davis Steel team won The Basketball Tournament, a $2 million winner-take-all event that was broadcast nationally over FOX Sports TV.
Brown personally advanced his guys to the TBT championship game by hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the semifinals.
All of this comes after he helped the Greensboro Swarm earn a G League championship in his fourth season in the league.
"This is one of the best stories I've ever seen," said Quincy Pondexter, UW assistant coach and former NBA player, on social media. "No one deserves it more than TB!"
Since finishing up his college career in Montlake, Brown has been a basketball nomad, playing three seasons for Greensboro and another for Memphis in the G League, which feeds the NBA.
This comes after he attended five colleges in Western Oregon, Shoreline Community College, Seattle University, Arizona and Washington.
He was a first-team All-WAC selection for Seattle University in 2020 after averaging 20.7, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
Two years later, Brown was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick after leading the league in scoring at 21.7 and averaging 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists an outing.
While a prolific scorer, he's been unable to reach the NBA because he notably struggles from 3-point range.
He shot 28.4 percent behind the line for the four college teams he played for, including 20 percent for the Huskies, and 28.4 this past season for the Swarm.
He previously went to fall camp with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 and 2025, but was let go each time.
Yet no one has chased the NBA dream any harder than Brown and it wouldn't be a surprise if makes a breakthrough at some point.
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Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.