3 Husky Objectives for Eastern Washington

On the weekend before Big Ten play commences and everything gets real, the University of Washington football team has a last chance against Eastern Washington to work out its surprising game-day inadequacies and restore some confidence in its fan base, the college analysts and themselves.

That's why this sort of game is scheduled.

Eastern has come close twice in three previous meetings but never beaten the Huskies, and never will.

The UW -- Jimmy Lake, are you listening? -- for the most part doesn't lose to an FCS team under any circumstances.

Doesn't become a Big Sky school's greatest victory of all time.

Doesn't ruin its season against small-fry potatoes before it really begins.

That said, the Huskies really weren't prepared for the start of this season because of a never-ending spate of injuries, widespread youthfulness and maybe even, dare we say, maybe a lack of commitment.

Eastern presents the UW with an opportunity to smooth out some of the rough edges.

Here are three Husky directives we see for Saturday's 4:30 p.m. non-conference finale:

1. AGAIN, RUN THE BALL

Everyone knows if you can't rush the football, you're just half a football team. More finesse than tough. Headed for a bad bowl or no bowl.

The Huskies haven't had a running back gain more than 47 yards in two outings so far and that guy, Jayden Limar, won't play again until November and his dislocated elbow is healed.

To get the running game headed in the right direction, Jedd Fisch's team needs to clear some space for either freshman Brian Bonner Jr. or Troy transfer Trey Cooley to pick up 75 to 80 yards. How tough can that be?

2. PLAY AS MANY HUSKIES AS POSSIBLE

Caught up in a pair of close ones against Washington State and Utah State to open this season, the Huskies haven't been able to unload their bench and play the third-teamers or guys lower on the depth chart, which is traditional at this time of the year.

If things go as expected this weekend, the UW should be able to use maybe upwards of 75 of their 100-plus players on the roster, which would be an increase over the 55 and 52 who drew game snaps in those closer than expected outcomes.

3. SHOW NO MERCY

The Huskies (2-0) are six-touchdown favorites to send this Eastern team (1-2) badly limping back to Cheney.

They were pegged to beat WSU and Utah State by three and four TDs, as well, and were left unsatisfied with 14- and 2-point victories.

It's time to punish this opponent, mete out some punishment and get into a right mindset to take on a Big Ten schedule.