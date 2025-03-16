Trice Wedding Was a Match of Former Husky Athletes
Bralen Trice's first year as an NFL player didn't turn out so bad after all.
Eight months following a knee injury that prevented him from playing as an Atlanta Falcons rookie, the former University of Washington edge rusher took time off from his rehabilitation to get married -- to another former Husky athlete, no less.
On Sunday, March 9, Trice and the former Ari Quinones, a one-time UW softball player, were wed at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge, a European-styled estate near the Georgia-Tennessee border in Trenton, some 135 miles north of Atlanta.
Trice and Quinones became engaged on Dec. 15, 2023 -- well before he played in the Sugar Bowl against Texas and the CFP national championship game against Michigan.
With the nuptials drawing online coverage from People's celebrity wedding arm, Trice got emotional and teary-eyed as Quinones came down the aisle.
The couple invited 140 guests to the big moment, with at least one former UW football teammate in attendance in linebacker Drew Fowler, according to fellow linebacker Carson Bruener in the attached video.
Trice, who's from Phoenix, was a third-round draft pick for the Falcons last April after a highly decorated career at the UW. He twice was singled out as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and named Defensive Player of the Game at both the Alamo Bowl and Sugar Bowl.
Quinones, from Vista, California, near San Diego, played three seasons of Husky softball through 2021. She started 11 of 43 games as a utility player. Her big moment came when she hit a home run against Oklahoma as a sophomore.
They both arrived at the UW as freshmen in 2019 and met that same year and became inseparable.
Trice should be ready to play for the Falcons defensive unit this upcoming season, just in time to share in former UW teammate Michael Penix taking over as the Atlanta starting quarterback as a second-year player.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington