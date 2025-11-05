Tryon-Shoyinka On NFL Move Again, Gets UW Reunion in Chicago
NFL trade by trade, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka keeps moving ever closer to home.
Over the offseason, the former University of Washington edge rusher was dealt to the Cleveland Browns by the team that drafted him in 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a move that took him 1,090 miles north.
On Tuesday, the Browns sent Tryon-Shoyinka and a 2026 seventh-round draft choice to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round draft pick, with this action taking him 345 miles west and from a city bordering Lake Erie to one on the banks of Lake Michigan.
The Bears needed a new starting edge rusher after Dayo Odeyingbo suffered a season-ending Achillies tear against the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend and the one-time Husky defender was available.
In the process, Tryon-Shoyinko got a Montlake reunion he probably wasn't anticipating, joining former UW cornerback Kyler Gordon and wide receiver Rome Odunze on the Chicago roster.
Tryon-Shoyinka, 26, has been on a circuitous journey since becoming a second-team 2019 All-Pac-12 selection and passing up his senior Husky season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft as the COVID pandemic raged on.
Taken in the first round with the 32nd pick by the Bucs, he started 45 of 66 games over four seasons before they went separate ways.
Tryon-Shoyinka played with plenty of Huskies with this Florida franchise, as well, teaming with defensive linemen Vita Vea and Greg Gaines, wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Jayden Mickens, and tight ends Cade Otton and Devin Culp.
The end came this past offseason whenTampa Bay declined to pick up his fifth-year option and he signed a one-year, $4.75 million contract with Cleveland.
He was brought in as a back-up player for a deep Browns defensive line that consists of edge rushers Myles Garrett, Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire.
Tryon-Shoyinka appeared in every game for the underachieving 2-6 Browns. He logged 31 snaps on defense, and recorded 9 tackles and a quarterback hit. He also played 58 snaps on special teams.
In Chicago, the former Husky edge rusher will be a strong candidate to fill the void created by Odeyingbo's injury, competing with the Bears' Austin Booker, who played for the first time against Cincinnati last weekend after spending seven games on injured reserve.
In his 74 NFL outings, Tryon-Shoyinka has 147 career tackles, including 21 tackles for loss and 15 sacks, plus 36 quarterback hits.
He was an 11-game starter in 15 outings for the Bucs in 2024, and started 12 and 16 games in the two seasons prior to that.
