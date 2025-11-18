UW Has Been Only Football Safe Haven For Penix
Montlake -- and only Montlake -- will forever be Michael Penix Jr.'s safe place.
The news that football fans across Seattle had been dreading to hear at some point came Sunday, that the former University of Washington quarterback was injured again in his signal-caller pursuits, going down in the Atlanta Falcons' 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers.
He has been put on injured reserve with a left knee injury and feared lost for the season.
Penix lasted just 14 games over two seasons before the NFL decided to do to him what the Big Ten did in four consecutive seasons when he was at Indiana -- tear him apart, limb by limb.
As it stands, the UW is the only place that has enabled him to flourish uninterrupted during his college or pro football career, with Penix appearing in 28 games over two seasons and winning 25 times without serious mishap while guiding the Huskies to a CFP national championship game appearance.
In fact, he had only one dicey moment at the UW, getting knocked out of the 2022 Arizona State game for a few plays after taking a late hit in a 45-38 loss in Tempe.
At Indiana, of course, it was always open season on Penix, who suffered season-ending injuries in each of the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons. He appeared in just 20 of 45 Hoosiers game played during his time spent in Bloomington.
He suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in 2018 and 2020, a broken collarbone in 2019 and a separated shoulder in 2021.
On Sunday, Penix injured his left knee for the second time this season, with reports suggesting he might have suffered another ACL tear, though nothing has been made official.
Earlier, he had dealt with a bone bruise that forced him to sit out against the San Francisco 49ers during week 7 of the NFL season.
When Atlanta drafted him with the eighth overall pick in 2024, the Falcons had great hope he could do what he did at the UW -- stay healthy and lead them to unprecedented success.
Over two seasons, Penix has appeared in 14 games, starting 12, and directed Atlanta to a 4-8 record in his time.
This season, he has dealt with consecutive overtime losses in his last two outings and five close setbacks overall.
The UW remains the only place that has permitted him to be Michael Penix Jr., which is pain free, upright and forever positive, in fact a football savant.
It's a shame he finds himself staring at rehab or worse once again, and remains continually looking over his shoulder in hope that someone doesn't separate it.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: