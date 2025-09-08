Baker Mayfield Had Encouraging Message for Michael Penix Jr. After Bucs Win Over Falcons
The Falcons came up short while facing their NFC South rival Buccaneers on Sunday, but quarterback Michael Penix Jr. left an impression in the game, including on Tampa quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Making his fourth career start, Penix completed 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers. When the Falcons were trailing toward the end of the third quarter, Penix led them down the field on a field goal drive and then touchdown drive to take a 20-17 lead.
Penix came up clutch on that touchdown drive, fully extending on a 4th-and-1 run to ensure they got the first down and then running for a touchdown on 4th-and-goal. The Buccaneers followed with a touchdown, but missed the extra point to go up 23-20. Penix responded with another drive that should have sent the game to overtime, but Younghoe Koo missed the game-tying field goal.
“I told him after the game, he’s going to be a problem in this division for a long time," Mayfield told reporters on Sunday. "I think he’s a great player. He’s decisive, goes through his reads, trusts his guys. He’s young but he’s got it.”
On a day when the Falcons run game was unable to get going, Penix kept them in the game. When the Falcons needed a clutch drive, Penix led them down the field. Though it was an unfortunate way for the Falcons to lose, Atlanta should be pleased with much of what they saw from Penix, especially how he performed in the clutch in just his fourth career start.