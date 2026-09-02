Westover Among Ex-Huskies With NFL Practice Squad Reprieve

After failing to survive NFL cutdown day, former University of Washington tight end Jack Westover on Tuesday received a career reprieve by joining the practice squad for the Washington Commanders, becoming the fifth one-time Husky to find work elsewhere.

Others bouncing back include one-time UW running back Ahmed Salvon, tight end Devin Culp, cornerback Myles Bryant and wide receiver Omari Evans.

A blocking specialist, the 6-foot-3, 252-pound Westover was let go over the weekend after two seasons with the New England Patriots, which included a Super Bowl LX appearance against his hometown Seattle Seahawks.

This past season, he played in 17 games for the Patriots and started twice, catching one pass for no yardage. As a rookie in 2024, he was used in three outings.

With the Commanders, Westover will be reunited with former Husky tight end and teammate Quentin Moore, who's was placed on that team's injured reserve list after he was waived on Sunday.

Unlike Westover, the other temporarily out-of-work Huskies joined practice teams for the franchises that cut them.

Ahmed remains with the Chicago Bears, where he was impressive at times during the exhibition season as the team's No. 2 running back.

Buccaneers and former UW tight end Devin Culp (82) reacts after catching a six-yard touchdown pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-4, 237-pound Culp sticks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played the past two seasons and was one of five Huskies on the roster during the offseason.

He's appeared in 18 games for the Florida franchise, each as a reserve. He has 6 career catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The well-traveled Bryant will remain with the Cleveland Browns after four seasons with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Houston Texans.

He's appeared in 77 NFL games and started 20, including 11 and 3, respectively, with Houston in 2025.

Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (25) and safety Calen Bullock (2) can't prevent a TD run by Travis Etienne Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evans stays in the Chiefs organization as a rookie after going undrafted coming out of Montlake. He began his career at Penn State.

Five other one-time Huskies were placed on injured reserve in rookie edge rusher Zach Durfee by the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie defensive tackle Anterio Thompson by the Atlanta Falcons, safety Dominique Hampton by the Tennessee Titans, cornerback Kyler Gordon by the Chicago Bears and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio by the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately for him, much-decorated Husky edge rusher Bralen Trice was not added to the Falcons' practice squad after getting cut. A third-round draft choice in 2024 out of the UW, he suffered knee injuries in each of his first two seasons and never appeared in a game.