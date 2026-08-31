Which Ex-Huskies Made It and Who Didn't On Cutdown Day

The University of Washington football mantra is Be a Pro.

On Sunday, 23 of 40 former Huskies who finished up in Montlake made that happen by surviving NFL cutdown day to land on 53-man active rosters.

Five of them were rookies from last season's UW team in wide receiver Denzel Boston, with the Cleveland Browns; running back Jonah Coleman, with the Denver Broncos; cornerback Tacario Davis, with the Cincinnati Bengals; cornerback Epheisans Prysock, with the San Francisco 49ers, and offensive lineman Carver Willis, also with the 49ers.

Rookie edge rusher Zach Durfee will begin the season on the injured reserve list for the Jacksonville Jaguars, while rookie defensive tackle Anterio Thompson is on the Atlanta Falcons' non-football injury list.

Yet two others who went undrafted from the 2025 Huskies were waived in tight end Quentin Moore by the Washington Commanders and wide receiver Omari Evans by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) is the longest serving former UW player in the NFL entering his 10th season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Budda Baker currently is the UW's longest serving NFL player by earning a roster spot with the Arizona Cardinals for the 10th consecutive season. He's appeared in 138 games and started 128.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea, after signing a one-year, $30 million extension, will enter his ninth NFL season for the Tampa Buccaneers.

Among those who didn't survive cutdown day after doing so for the previous two years were tight ends Devin Culp and Jack Westover for the Tampa Bay Bucs and New England Patriots, respectively.

Edge rusher Bralen Trice, a third-round draft pick in 2024, was let go by the Atlanta Falcons following two knee injures that prevented him from appearing in an NFL game.

Three former Huskies who finished up with Kalen DeBoer at Alabama each earned roster spots in wide receiver Germie Bernard with the Pittsburgh Steelers, center Parker Brailsford with the Cleveland Browns and tight end Josh Cuevas with the Baltimore Ravens.

A cutdown day deal saw former UW tight end Mark Redman, who finished up at Louisville, get traded to the Green Bay Packers from the Los Angeles Rams for a seventh-round draft pick.

Former Husky quarterback Jake Haener, who finsihed up with Fresno State, was released by the New York Giants.

HUSKIES ON CUTDOWN DAY

Salvon Ahmed, RB -- waived by the Chicago Bears as a veteran seeking a fifth season in the league.

Budda Baker, S -- earned a roster spot to return to the Arizona Cardinals for a 10th season.

Denzel Boston, WR -- earned a roster spot as a second-round draft pick for the Cleveland Browns' roster and one of six wide receivers.

Jake Browning, QB -- released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after previously playing 17 games for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) has regained his NFL roster spot for his second season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carson Bruener, LB -- earned a roster spot with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a second-year player.

Myles Bryant, CB -- contract terminated by the Cleveland Browns after playing 77 games in the league for the New England Patriots and Houston Texans.

Jonah Coleman, RB -- earned a roster spot as a rookie and a fourth-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos.

Alex Cook, S -- waived by Los Angeles Rams on Saturday a week after scoring on a 100-yard interception return in an exhibition game.

Devin Culp, TE -- waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing two seasons for the franchise.

Tacario Davis, CB -- earned a roster spot as a rookie and third-round draft pick for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zach Durfee, ER -- the rookie edge rusher has been placed on the injured reserve list by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the option to return this season.

Omari Evans, WR -- waived as a rookie and an undrafted rookie by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76), the former Husky, takes the field to play the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Troy Fautanu, OT -- earned a roster spot as a returning starter with the Pittsburgh Steelers for his third season.

Greg Gaines, DT -- earned a roster spot with the Buffalo Bills after signing a one-year free-agent deal and will play an eighth NFL season.

Kyler Gordon, CB -- placed on the physically unable to perform list by the Chicago Bears, meaning he will miss at least the first four games.

Dominique Hampton, S -- placed on the season-long injured reserve list by the Tennessee Titans.

Keleki Latu, TE -- earned a roster spot as a second-year player with the Buffalo Bills as one of four tight ends on the roster.

Jeremiah Martin, ER -- waived as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears.

Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie (22), a former Husky, catches the ball during a joint practice with New Orleans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent McDuffie, CB -- earned a roster spot with the Los Angeles Rams following his blockbuster offseason trade.

Jalen McMillan, WR -- earned a roster spot as a third-year player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Elijah Molden, S -- earned a roster spot with the Los Angeles Chargers to play a sixth NFL season.

Quinten Moore, TE -- released as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Commanders.

Byron Murphy, CB -- earned a roster spot with the Minnesota Vikings to play an eighth NFL season.

Rome Odunze, WR -- earned a roster spot with the Chicago Bears as a returning starter and third-year player.

Levi Onwuzurike, DT -- earned a roster spot with the Detroit Lions after sitting out the 2025 season with a knee injury.

Cade Otton, TE -- earned a roster spot as a returning starter and fifth-year player by the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Falcons quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (1) and Michael Penix Jr. (9) warm up before an exhibition game against Denver. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Penix Jr., QB -- earned a roster spot coming off a knee injury as one of four quarterbacks kept by the Atlanta Falcons.

Dante Pettis, WR -- released by the Buffalo Bills after previously playing 66 games with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and new Orleans Saints.

Ephesians Prysock, CB -- earned a roster spot as a rookie and a fourth-round draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers.

Roger Rosengarten, OT -- earned a roster spot as a two-year starting tackle for the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89), a former Husky, catches a pass during practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drew Sample, TE -- earned a roster spot with the Cincinnati Bengals' roster for the eight consecutive season, as one of five tight ends.

Coleman Shelton, C -- earned a roster spot with the Los Angeles Rams in his second stint with the franchise.

Anterio Thompson, DT -- the rookie down lineman was put on the non-football injury list by the Atlanta Falcons.

Bralen Trice, ER -- waived by Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after spending two seasons on injured reserve and not appearing in a game.

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB -- waived with an injury designation by the Cleveland Browns after tearing a biceps muscle in Thursday's exhibition game.

Sebastian Valdez, DT -- waived by the San Francisco 49ers after spending 2025 on the team practice squad.

Vita Vea, DT -- earned a roster spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his ninth NFL season, this after agreeing to a one-year, $30 million extension after demanding a trade.

Luke Wattenberg, C -- earned a roster spot with the Denver Broncos as a returning 15-game starter and will enter his fifth NFL season.

Jack Westover, TE -- waived by New England Patriots after spending two seasons with the franchise.

Carver Willis, OL -- earned a roster spot as a rookie and a fourth-round draft pick with the San Francisco 49ers.