Husky Position Battles That Could Be Ongoing

Following Saturday night's mock game, Jedd Fisch said most starting jobs for the University of Washington football team were settled.

That nearly everyone knew where they stood with the Huskies.

That there were just a few loose ends to tie up before these guys meet Washington State in a season-opening Apple Cup on Sept. 6.

With Fisch annointing freshman Ramzak Fruean as a starting edge rusher on the spot and second-year player Quaid Carr all but announced as the No. 1 running back, following a 56-yard touchdown dash that night, we're left to project which positions might still be in question.

Here goes: Right offensive guard, wide receiver and one linebacker spot.

For the first time since both appeared in the LA Bowl to end last season, Geirean Hatchett and Champ Taulealea were expected to be healthy and in competition against each other this week for the starting right guard role according to Fisch.

A seventh-year senior, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Hatchett is the oldest player on this team.

At a listed 345 pounds, the 6-foot-5 Taulealea conceivably could be the second-heaviest Husky on the roster.

Hatchett turned in 13 starts at right guard last season, more than any other UW lineman, and has 17 overall in Montlake.

Taulealea opened a combined 23 spring and fall practices as the No. 1 right guard before suffering an unspecified injury.

In April, he even lined up as a starter next to Hatchett, who was the first-unit center for two spring practices before tearing a biceps muscle.

Geirean Hatchett (56) and Landen Hatchett (66) line up next to each other. | Dave Sizer photo

While this one is a tough call, featuring the old and the new generations of Husky football, we think Fisch's staff will go with the stronger and more powerful Hatchett over the larger yet more nimble Taulealea.

The best position battle in fall camp hands down has been for the third wide receiver spot, or the X, featuring Kennesaw State transfer Christian Moss and second-year returnee Chris Lawson as the leading candidates.

Last week, one guy caught a 70-yard touchdown pass and. two plays later the other receiver hauled in a 65-yarder.

If there is an advantage, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Moss is three inches taller, which means he better resembles Denzel Boston, the pass-catcher that one of them will replace.

Moss, based on how much he's run with the No. 1 offense, would seem be to that guy.

Chris Lawson makes a warm-up catch before the mock game. | Dave Sizer photo

The last position battle is an interesting one, settling who will be the linebacker starting next to Jacob Manu, who many feel is the leader of the Husky defense.

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale or Xe'ree Alexander?

All three sat out the mock game with assorted minor injuries.

Now it's time to find two to open against the Cougars.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Rainey-Sale considers himself the fastest linebacker in the country and nobody's outwardly disputing that.

Alexander, a 6-foot-1, 230-pounder, was the LA Bowl defensive Most Valuable Player in his last Husky outing and is still playing at a high level.

This is a tough one, maybe decided simply by who feels the healthiest for the opener. If not, Alexander has made himself more of a team leader than before and likely will be rewarded for it with a start.