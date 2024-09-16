ZTF signs with CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders
Former University of Washington edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, patiently waiting his turn to become a pro football player, signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders over the weekend and will join the CFL team's practice squad, according to Canadian news accounts.
The 6-foot-4, 254-pound player known as ZTF was a starter for the Huskies' national runner-up team, had surgery on his right shoulder to repair a torn labrum following the season, missed the NFL Scouting Combine and subsequently wasn't drafted.
While inactive on the roster, he'll join a Saskatchewan team that takes a 5-7-1 record up against Calgary on the road on Friday night.
Signed with two others, ZTF comes off a Husky football career in which he appeared in 50 games over six seasons and finished with 88 tackles, including 18 for lost yardage and 16 for sacks, and he had 5 forced fumbles.
In Montlake, the native Hawaiian always will be remembered for his sensational four-game performance during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, one in which he collected 7.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles while playing in an empty Husky Stadium, and was chosen as first-team All-Pac-12 and third-team AP All-America selections.
ZTF emerged from that showing with the widespread belief he might one day become an NFL first-round pick, however he tore his Achilles tendon the following spring and never really recovered his dominant style. Still, he was solid enough to appear in all 15 Husky games last season and start all but one.
