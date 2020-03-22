'Mystery Husky,' Episode 1: The National Champion Behind the Curtain Is ...
Mike Martin
In "Mystery Husky," Episode 1, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin reveals the 1991 national champion player behind the curtain.
Here are some clues to our Mystery Husky:
- Hip-hop artist
- National champion team member in 1991
- XXXIII Super Bowl champion with Denver Broncos
- Shares first name with former presidential andidate
- Nearly won NFL Europe championship
- Played on Washington defense (not DL or DB)
- Special teams player but not Jeff Jaeger or a punter