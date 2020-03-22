HuskyMaven
'Mystery Husky,' Episode 1: The National Champion Behind the Curtain Is ...

Mike Martin

In "Mystery Husky," Episode 1, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin reveals the 1991 national champion player behind the curtain.

Here are some clues to our Mystery Husky:

  • Hip-hop artist
  • National champion team member in 1991 
  • XXXIII Super Bowl champion with Denver Broncos 
  • Shares first name with former presidential  andidate 
  • Nearly won NFL Europe championship 
  • Played on Washington defense (not DL or DB) 
  • Special teams player but not Jeff Jaeger or a punter
Husky Legends

50 Years Ago, Sixkiller Turned Husky Football Upside Down

The legend began with an urgent call for Sonny's services on a brilliantly sunny afternoon at Husky Stadium.

Dan Raley

The Legend of Sixkiller: He Was Ready When Husky QBs Dropped Like Dominoes

Fate played a big role in launching legendary player's career during 1970 spring football drills.

Dan Raley

4-Star Recruit: Big-Hitter DB Steven Ortiz Jr. Considers UW Offer

Steven Ortiz from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, described getting an offer in-person from UW Coach Jimmy Lake as amazing. Could the Huskies go into this state and snag another top DB?

Mike Martin

UW Football Primer: Henry Bainivalu Gets His Chance, No Turning Back

Huskies big offensive lineman got his chance to be a headliner in the Las Vegas Bowl and he could be on his way.

Dan Raley

Mystery Husky: Round 1, Who is the National Champion Behind the Curtain?

What former Washington player is a hip-hop artist and has national championship and Super Bowl rings? Mystery Husky kicks off with 4th and Inches Podcast co-host Jake Grant taking on UWDawgPound.com's Andrew Berg to try to figure out which former Husky is behind the curtain.

Mike Martin

LISTEN: Tacoma TE Recruit Chance Bogan Sees Downtime as Opportunity

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin spoke with Chance Bogan, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound tight end from Wilson High School in Tacoma about his recruiting prospects.

Mike Martin

More Fallout From Pandemic: UW Cancels Spring Football Practice, Game

It's fair to ask: Will there be a college football regular season come fall?

Dan Raley

The Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny Patiently Waited His Turn

Fifty years ago, the quarterback began to surface in the Washington football program, relying on self-confidence and fate.

Dan Raley

We Should Be Watching the NCAAs: Here's An Alternative, With One Omission

Check out S-I's list of 50 top college basketball players. From Seattle, we swear there's one guy missing and explain why.

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Newton Has RB Job All to Himself, Which Could Be a Good Thing

Sophomore running back will enter the season as the No. 1 tailback, with ex-teammate Salvon Ahmed probably wise to move on. Picking a starter wouldn't have been automatic.

Dan Raley