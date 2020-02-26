Huskies' 1978 Rose Bowl Hero Nesby Glasgow Dies From Cancer

Nesby Glasgow, a cornerback who was part of Don James' first University of Washington football recruiting class and a Rose Bowl hero, died on Tuesday night after a lengthy battle with stomach cancer. He was 62.

Glasgow, a Los Angeles native, also played five seasons for the Seahawks during a 14-year NFL career.

He was an integral part of the rise of Washington football under James, best known for his game-saving interception in the end zone at the end of the 1978 Rose Bowl, which the Huskies won over Michigan 27-20.

Glasgow was a two-time All-Pac-8 selection at corner and a third-team All-America choice. He was inducted to the the Husky Hall of Fame in 2001.

Jim Mora, Sr., James' first defensive coordinator, recruited Glasgow out of Compton, California, and revealed that Glasgow checked off all the boxes mandated by the head coach except for the 40-yard dash.

In a truly urban setting, Glasgow put on sneakers and did his best to run on hot asphalt. Mora's stopwatch read 4.75 seconds. That didn't come anywhere close to James' criteria for defensive back speed, but Mora wanted him anyway.

The defensive coordinator had a a feeling that Glasgow was a good fit and he wasn't going to let the slow 40 time get in the way of bringing the player to Seattle. Mora knew Glasgow could go much faster on grass.

"In our recruiting meeting, I told Don that his 40 time was 4.5 seconds," Mora said. "I guess it all worked out in the end."

Linebacker Michael Jackson and Glasgow both had late interceptions off Michigan quarterback Rick Leach to seal the victory in the Rose Bowl. Glasgow came up with his turnover with 37 seconds remaining.

"I was proud to be part of the crew that made it cool to go to the University of Washington again," Glasgow said.

While Mora trusted in Glasgow's abilities, the defensive back likewise had to put his faith in a new coaching staff.

"Nesby was one of the guys that took a shot on a bunch of coaches from Ohio," said Carol James, wife of the Husky head coach.