4-Star QB Prospect Zips Through Seattle on Whirlwind Tour
Caden Jones was in Montlake on Wednesday. If you blinked, there's no chance you saw him. Zip.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound dual athlete from Irvine, California, and the Class of 2027 has been on the road nonstop for a couple of weeks now, attending camps and conducting workouts, with the University of Washington the last of 10 schools on a whirlwind June tour promoting his quarterback interests.
Jones from Crean Lutheran High School also considers himself an elite basketball player. He holds scholarship offers from both the UW football and basketball programs.
He's drawn 50-plus football offers alone, from schools such as Georgia, Michigan. LSU and Oklahoma, but the Huskies seem to have his attention because they're willing to let him pursue both sports.
Jones came out for a UW basketball visit in January. He was back for Husky football Junior Day in March. And now he's been in and out of town for the summer camp thing.
Football-wise, the attraction to him is a strong arm with a quick release and he just ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at Wisconsin.
Think second coming of Jake Locker.
Big and fast.
Jones has been so maniacal about playing two sports, he showed up in Ohio on a Thursday in May for a select basketball tournament, flew back to L.A. on Friday night to attend a 7-on-7 passing tournament on Saturday and was back in Ohio to finish up the hoop event on Sunday.
Since then, he's been to Auburn, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Arizona, TCU, Wisconsin and the UW just this month.
Oh yeah, Arizona State just made him a basketball offer while he was probably sitting in an airport somewhere.
The wiry Jones has been designated a 4-star and top 100 quarterback recruit for his class, but he still has two high school seasons to play.
Hopefully for his sake, he'll get some sleep.
