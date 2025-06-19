Another O'Dea Player Is Outbound -- Schwerzel Picks UCLA
Just four miles separate Husky Stadium from O'Dea High School, but sometimes it seems more like 400 for the University of Washington while in pursuit of elite athletes from there. It can be hard to close that gap.
Case in point was all-everything safety Taylor May, now the Huskies safeties coach, who two decades ago emerged from O'Dea only to choose USC over the UW, even though his dad played in town.
There was also all-worldly O'Dea basketball big man Pablo Banchero, who four years ago picked Duke over the Huskies, even though his mother and father played in Montlake.
More recently former O'Dea offensive linemen in 6-foot-4, 330-pound Mark Nabou Jr. and 6-foot-4, 310-pound Isendre Ahfua, a sophomore and a redshirt freshman, respectively, have ended up at Texas A&M rather than with the Huskies.
On Thursday, 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge rusher David Schewerzel became another Fighting Irish standout who got away, picking UCLA over Stanford and Washington. He didn't have any relatives to influence the situation. He just went with Westwood.
Jedd Fisch's staff did just about everything it could to land the rangy local defensive player from the First Hill neighborhood, hosting him 10 days ago.
Yet the state's No. 2 prospect for 2026 was drawn to the Bruins and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, the former UW player and edge coach. UCLA seemed to make him more of a priority recruiting target. After all, Malloe was able to get the guy's last visit over the weekend.
Plus, the Huskies earlier in the process received a commit from 4-star Kennedy Catholic edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa, who is considered the state's No. 1 recruit ahead of the 3-star O'Dea player.
Schwerzel comes off a junior campaign in which he played a shortened season of eight games for the 13-0 and state champion Fighting Irish, according to his Max Sports profile, and came up with 24 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
An aggressive player, his motor always seems to be running. However, now it will be revving up in Los Angeles.
