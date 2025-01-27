California QB De-Commits From Florida State, Lists UW Among Alternatives
Brady Smigiel -- the latest can't-miss California high school quarterback with a big arm and incredible stats -- on Sunday de-committed from Florida State, telling the recruiting websites he will reset his recruitment and concentrate on six other schools, which include the University of Washington.
The 5-star recruit from the Class of 2026 and Newbury Park, a bedroom community located north and inland from Malibu and one that avoided major damage from the recent wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area, recently has been the object of a full-court press from the Huskies.
On Friday, coach Jedd Fisch, quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty and running-backs coach Scottie Graham met with Smigiel at Newbury Park High School.
On Jan. 7, a week following the UW's 35-34 loss in the Sun Bowl to Louisville, Graham and Doughterty conducted a home visit with the 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback and his family.
On Dec. 16, shortly before the Huskies left for Texas, Smigiel toured the UW facilities on an unofficial visit and posted a photo of a sunny Husky Stadium on social media.
Fisch's staff offered him 10 months ago during spring football practice.
The current competition for his services: national champion Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina and UCLA. Chip Kelly, the former Oregon, UCLA and NFL head coach and now Ohio State offensive coordinator, visited with Smigiel on Saturday.
Smigiel's passing numbers are nothing short of astounding. Already a three-year starter for Newbury Park, he's thrown for 11,222 yards -- which computes to 6.3 miles -- by completing 729 of 1,161 completions for 147 touchdowns, with 28 interceptions.
This past season, he directed the Panthers to a 14-1 season, which ended with a tough 34-27 loss to Lincoln in the playoffs. He hit on 219 of 336 passes for 3,521 yards and 49 scores, with just 3 interceptions.
As a sophomore, he was at his very best with his highest statistical output, which included 292 completions in 479 attempts for 4,222 yards and 52 TDs, with 14 interceptions.
Newbury Park has a 33-8 record during his time at the helm as the starter behind center.
The attraction to Smigiel is his uncanny passing accuracy going deep and his athleticism for someone as tall and lanky as he is.
He's rushed for 18 touchdowns at Newbury Park, including 11 this past season, with a long run of 65 yards. He's also caught 2 passes for 9 yards and a touchdown on each reception.
Smigiel committed to Florida State last summer on June 22 and told how much he liked Mike Norvell, saying the Seminoles coach reminded him of his father. He picked the ACC team back then over Ohio State, Oregon and the UW.
"They've pretty much let me know that they're all-in on me and I'm their guy that they wanted," the QB told 247Sports about the Seminoles. "I didn't even tell my parents [beforehand]. I had approval from everybody in the family pretty early on so I didn't have to have that conversation with them. This is where the five of them wanted me to go so I kind of thought it would be more special if I just went and told the staff and my family as well."
Yet things have changed, with Smigiel's stock continuing to rise, and Florida State no longer holds his interest.
