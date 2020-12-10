Class of 2021: UW Commit Early Signing Period Tracker

Next Wednesday marks the beginning of the early signing period for college football recruits. Washington has 15 verbal commitments, most of whom will make their pledge official next week.

The NCAA early signing period for college football recruits commences Wednesday, Dec. 16, and the University of Washington will be busy. The Huskies have 15 known verbal commits, many of whom will make their pledge to the school official in the coming week.

Here's where the UW commits stand:

Offense

Sam Huard, QB, 6-2, 190, Kennedy Catholic HS (Burien, Washington)

Huard, one of SI All-American's top players in the country, will play his senior season this spring at Kennedy Catholic, hoping to lead his team to a state championship. He has remained active in the 7-on-7 circuit. He will sign with Washington during this early signing period.

Caleb Berry, RB, 6-2, 210, Lufkin (Lufkin, Texas)

Berry's season ended with a broken tibia. He is on track to be fully recovered by the time he steps onto campus next season. Before his injury, he piled up more than 500 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns in two and a half games. He will sign with the UW during the early signing period.

Jabez Tinae, WR, 6-1, 187, Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Washington)

Tinae is an SI All-American receiver, teaming with quarterback Sam Huard at Kennedy Catholic. Similar to Huard, Tinae is expected to sign with the Huskies during the early signing period.

Caden Jumper, TE, 6-3, 245, Eatonville (Eatonville, Washington)

Jumper will play his senior season at Eatonville. He plans to sign with the Huskies during the early signing period.

Quentin Moore, TE, 6-6, 245, Independence CC (Independence, Kansas)

Moore's final season at Independence Community College in Kansas was shut down. After graduating from ICC, he returned to Seattle and will enroll in January.

Owen Prentice, OG, 6-3, 295, O'Dea (Seattle, Washington)

Prentice, an SI All-American candidate, will play his senior high school season this spring. He is expected to sign with Washington during the official signing period.

Robert Wyrsch, OT, 6-7, 285, Soquel (Soquel, California)

Wyrsch will play his senior season at Soquel High in northern California. The offensive tackle has stayed active and now stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 285 pounds. He will sign with the Huskies during the early signing period.

Defense

Voi Tunuufi, DT, 6-2, 280, East (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Tunuufi's football season ended in the Utah state playoffs semifinals. He finished his high school career as a first-team All-State defensive tackle. He collected 124 tackles, including 15 sacks, and a 70-yard fumble recovery for a TD. He will sign during the early signing period.

Kuao Peihopa, DT, 6-3, 306, Kamehameha (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Peihopa is awaiting his senior campaign in Hawaii. He will sign with Washington during the early signing period in December.

Siaosi Finau, DT, 6-3, 300, Renton (Renton, Washington)

Finau is expected to play his senior season at Renton this spring and sign with the Huskies during the early signing period.

Maurice Heims, DE, 6-6, 245, Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, California)

Heims, a German national, committed in June and plans to sign with Washington during the early signing period.

Will Latu, LB, 6-3, 230, Bethel (Bethel, Washington)

The SI All-American candidate will finish his high school career at Bethel this coming spring. He will likely sign with Washington during the early signing period.

Dyson McCutcheon, CB, 5-11, 180, Bishop Amat (La Puente, California)

McCutcheon is waiting to play his senior season. He will sign during the early signing period.

Zakhari Spears, CB, 6-2, 180, Loyola (Los Angeles, California)

Spears will finish his high school career this spring. The SI All-American candidate defensive back will sign during the early signing period.

Vince Nunley, S, 6-1, 180, Freedom (Oakley, California)

Nunley plans on finishing out his high school season this spring and will sign during the early signing period.