Elite LB Set to Announce Choice; Unclear Where UW Stands
Christian Thatcher, one of the top-rated linebackers on the West Coast, will pick his college football destination on Sunday afternoon from among six finalists, who include Jedd Fisch's University of Washington team -- yet his decision appears to be coming before his scheduled official visit to Seattle, not a good sign for the Huskies.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Thatcher, a 4-star recruit from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, also is considering Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, USC, and Utah.
According to multiple recruiting websites, he is set to officially tour the UW on June 21, or five days following his decision, which will come at 5 p.m. PST on Father's Day.
One site predicts he will end up with the Trojans, while another has forecast the Huskies for him. Yet he's toured Colorado three times, two on official visits.
Previously, he eliminated Arizona, Missouri, Oregon and UNLV from his list of football suitors.
Thatcher is a highly active defender who has 327 career tackles at Arbor View, 100 shy of the school record. Last season, he finished with 99 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks, plus an interception.
Earlier, Thatcher told recruiting websites he had a good relationship with Fisch, hence his interest in Washington. Yet it appears he might be going elsewhere. He reportedly took an unofficial Husky tour in February.
With four senior linebackers at the top of the depth chart for fall camp, including prospective starters Carson Bruener and Alphonzo Tuputala, the Huskies are in need of a bevy of new linebackers for 2025 and beyond.
Stay tuned.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington