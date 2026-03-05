For Texas Linebacker, It Feels Good To Be Wanted

You have to dig down deep to find it. It's in the pile somewhere. Keep looking. If they're alphabetized, it's near the bottom of the stack.

This would be Braylon Williams' 2027 scholarship offer from the University of Washington football program.

The Huskies sent one his way 10 months ago.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker from Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, has so many of these love notes from across the college landscape -- 49 and counting -- he could practically wallpaper the family living room with them.

Only one other Texas prospect, running back Landen Williams-Callis from Randle High School in Richmond, currently has more offers, holding up 62 to date.

For that matter, the Huskies haven't shown any interest as of yet in Williams-Callis, just Williams, who goes by the nickname "Beast" and curiously holds a 3-star ranking, though that can always be elevated.

The second MOST-OFFERED prospect in the Class of 2027 across Texas. 🤯



Braylon Williams (@BraylonW_2027) of Arlington Lamar checks in with 49 total FBS offers.



For the full breakdown, including an extended list: https://t.co/X4q8G3DIs9 pic.twitter.com/mEPZLxVHPD — Dave Campbell's — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) March 4, 2026

Of course, with just plain Williams holding up 49 offers, the Huskies' chances of landing someone such as him are, well, one in 49.

All the major Texas schools in SMU, Texas and Texas A&M have paid a lot of attention to this kid, a 4-star prospect, and view him as a high priority. Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee have weighed in, as well. He hasn't publicized any preferences just yet, though he seems to have a long-running connection to SMU.

The Beast is all about high production and a big body of work.

He comes off a junior season in which he piled up 101 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 5 sacks, in just eight games for a 5-6 Vikings team.

In 2024, he played a full season for a 4-6 team and his stat line showed it: 151 tackles, 22 TFLs and 3 sacks.

As a freshman, Williams came up with 89 tackles, including 15 TFLs and a sack, for a 12-1 team.

That's 341 schoolboy tackles with yet another season to go.

Williams recently was named as the linebacker MVP at the Under Armour regional event in Dallas, no small feat.

An all-around athlete, he's also a Lamar wrestler and a track man.

He has 11.6-second and 23.9 times in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

As a freshman, he bench-pressed a personal best of 345 pounds.

The Huskies currently have five Texans on the roster in redshirt freshman cornerback Ramonz Adams from Smithville, sophomore safety Paul Mencke Jr. from Cibolo, sophomore defensive tackle Omar Khan from Cypress, freshman wide receiver Jordan Clay from San Antonio and junior offensive tackle Kolt Dieterich from Riesel.