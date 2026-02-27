Accolades Freeze for Demond Williams Jr. Begins to Thaw

In the month following Demond Williams Jr.'s aborted transfer portal attempt, it was almost as if people decided he needed to be punished.

They did this by excluding the University of Washington quarterback from various college football lists in which he probably should have been included.

After drawing all of those January headlines for considering to jump ship in Montlake, Williams sort of disappeared from view whenever anyone began listing the top players at his position or singling out best bets to win the Heisman Trophy.

All of a sudden, he didn't exist.

Right or wrong, it seemed a little extreme for a player possessing his skill set.

After all, someone actually tried to pry him loose from UW -- we're still guessing LSU -- by trumping whatever the Huskies were going to pay him.

Alright, I’ve ranked my top 15 quarterbacks in college football for the 2026 season.



Criteria: It’s 2026. Who would I want to be my team’s QB? In the order I’d take them. pic.twitter.com/uMCvYa63i3 — Chuck (@CFBChuckk) February 26, 2026

Well, it appears the college football cold shoulder sent in Williams' direction has been lifted somewhat. Or it's getting warmer.

The Big Ten Huddle just called him a Heisman contender.

Someone named Chuck -- a single-name analyst, not Barkley or Jon Gruden's alter ego -- ranked Williams fourth among his top 15 quarterbacks nationally.

That's an accolades thaw.

Big Ten Heisman Contenders' Most Important Game in 2026 pic.twitter.com/W1VR3QRqRi — The Big Ten Huddle 🎙️ (@TheBigTenHuddle) February 26, 2026

No matter how anyone feels about his perceived loyalty, or lack of it, Williams' talent level hasn't waned any.

He still might be the fastest quarterback among all Power 4 schools.

So far, he's done everything projected for him at the UW except beat a favored team and that's likely going to happen soon with him leading a Husky team that's returning two-thirds of its starters from a 9-4 season.

Ask any opposing defensive coordinator what he thinks about trying to game-plan for Williams and his elite speed this coming fall, and you might see that person shudder.

These coaches know they will have to be extra diligent in plotting ways to keep this dual-threat player from running and passing themselves silly.

After all, this junior quarterback from Chandler, Arizona, is going to work behind the best offensive line he's had out of three during his time in Montlake.

To be fair, Willams probably needs to beat a Penn State or Iowa early on to really draw attention to himself.

Upset an Indiana or an Oregon, and people will go through the roof in trying to find nice things to say about him.

While Williams will have to earn high regard with results, the previous blackout for him with accolades seemed a little bit extreme.