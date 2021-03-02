WATCH: Future Husky TE Throws for 2 TDs, Runs for Another

Caden Jumper does it all as an Eatonville High School in showing off his football versatility.

Caden Jumper is pegged as a tight end by the University of Washington.

Yet until he reports to the Huskies in the months ahead, the versatile 6-foot-3, 250-pound football player will continue doing what he does for Eatonville High School, which sits at the base of Mount Rainier.

Everything.

With high school football in Washington state off to a spring start because of the pandemic, Jumper accounted for 3 of Eatonville's 7 touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Orting.

He completed 4 of 7 passes for 59 yards and carried the ball 11 times for 131 yards.

Game Highlights

In all, Caden accounted for nearly half of Eatonville's 385 total yards — and still wasn't satisfied.

"I was a little late on a couple of throws," he said.

Jumper showed a nice touch on an out route for a 15-yard touchdown to begin the scoring for the Cruisers.

He was hardly a one-man show for the Cruisers as six different players scored touchdowns.

Up 14-0, Jumper dropped a 31-yard pass over the outstretched hands of two defenders for another touchdown.

Late in the game, Jumper shrugged off several tacklers and powered his way into the end zone.

In limited action on defense, Jumper didn't record any tackles.

"I played two series," he said.

Eatonville (1-0) will take on Yelm (2-1) on Wednesday.