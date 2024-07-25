Holy Batman: Huskies Predicted to Land 4-Star Safety
The University of Washington football team has Jayden Wayne on the roster, not Bruce Wayne. However, a recruiting expert is suggesting the Huskies should prepare to welcome "Batman" to Montlake, a player also known as Rylon Dillard-Allen.
On Friday at 2 p.m. PT, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound safety from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix -- with a 4-star rating and the cool nickname -- will choose from among Alabama, Texas A&M, UCLA and the UW.
Chad Simmons, a recruiting insider for On3.com, projects Dillard-Allen is more likely to commit to Jedd Fisch's team.
If that happens, he'll become the Huskies' eighth 4-star pick-up in the class of 2025 and his addition likely would elevate them even more in the national recruiting rankings. They currently sit 17th for Sports247, 19th for On3.
Whereas the Huskies have drawn favor in Dillard-Allen's recruitment, On3 predicts they will lose Ladarian Clardy, another 4-star safety, from Pensacola, Florida, to Ole Miss. According to the website, Clardy will take an official visit to the UW this weekend, return home and disclose his decision on Aug. 3.
Meantime, Dillard-Allen is ready to determine his college destination, this after originally committing to Arizona State on April 22 and de-committing on May 15. He admittedly made a rushed decision and felt he needed to back away and start over.
He told Andrew Nemec of SI's high school recruiting site -- in a story that can be accessed here -- that the Huskies carry a lot of weight with him.
“That was the first staff to offer me," Dillard-Allen said. "The relationship I’ve built with them throughout the years stands out. When they were at Arizona, I was the No. 1 guy on their board. I was already pretty high on Washington, but those coaches left. So another staff I was close to came in and substituted their spot, so I wasn't tripping on the situation.”
If this self-created Caped Crusader lands in Montlake, he'll bring super hero speed to the Huskies. He's run the 40-yard dash in a sizzlling 4.29 seconds, the 100-meter dash in an equally swift 10.8 seconds.
Now Dillard-Allen still might have a little trouble obtaining a parking pass for the Batmobile, wearing a black cape on Saturdays or enabling locker-room access for his trusty butler and co-conspirator of his in Alfred.
