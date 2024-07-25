Rylon Dillard-Allen previews Friday decision, discusses final 4
Mountain Pointe (Arizona) defensive back Rylon Dillard-Allen is a blazing-fast, versatile prospect.
The four-star recruit can play outside corner, slot or safety at the next level, which has led to scholarship offers from more than a dozen college football programs.
For his part, Dillard-Allen is hoping that versatility serves him well at his next stop, as he intends to graduate in December, enroll in college in January and get on the field as soon as possible - wherever he is needed.
But where will that be?
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back is set to announce his college commitment Friday at 3 p.m. MT/2 p.m. PT on his Instagram page.
Down to a final four of Alabama, Texas A&M, UCLA and Washington, Dillard-Allen joined SBLive/Sports Illustrated to break down each of his four finalists on the eve of his commitment.
Alabama: “Obviously, it’s Alabama. There’s no place better you could go, developmental-wise. They have all of the resources you need to succeed. And I was close to that staff before they left Washington.”
Texas A&M: “I like the safety coach and (Mike) Elko over there. They are very defensive-minded. I can appreciate that from the coaching staff. They’re aren’t a lot of defensive-minded coaching staffs out there.”
Washington: “That was the first staff to offer me. The relationship I’ve built with them throughout the years stands out.”
“When they were at Arizona I was the No. 1 guy on their board. I was already pretty high on Washington, but those coaches left. So another staff I was close to came in and substituted their spot, so I wasn't tripping on the situation.”
UCLA: “I like a lot about them. I’m pretty high on education, because my pops is a teacher. There aren’t many degrees better than a UCLA degree. Being in Los Angeles and having those resources to put your name out there is big. It’s big to have those resources for NIL. Also I like coach (DeShaun) Foster.”
Dillard-Allen is rated the nation's No. 418 overall prospect and No. 37 safety in the class of 2025.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Dillard-Allen is a good looking safety prospect and one of the more versatile defensive backs out West. He’s rangy, covers a lot of ground and has the speed to make plays deep down the field in coverage as well run down plays from behind in run support. He’s instinctive and can get downhill in a hurry and isn’t afraid to make a big hit on a running back or receiver. He shows good hands and ball awareness and has the athleticism to be an excellent cover safety. He could even play some corner because of his speed and feel for the position but safety looks to be his meal ticket. We love his track background and his overall explosiveness as an athlete sets him a part from just about every other safety in the region. He’s a high major Power 4 prospect and has a definite NFL upside to him."