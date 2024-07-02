Huskies Add Cornerback Once Committed to Texas Tech
In the life of a young Texas recruit, Ramonz Adams previously committed to Texas Tech on Nov. 19, a week after receiving a scholarship offer and without formally visiting the school, so certain was he about this decision. He was all of 16 years old.
In mid-January, the 3-star cornerback from Bastrop High School in the modest Texas town of the same name, some 30 minutes east of Austin, still seemed firm on his pledge to the Red Raiders when he went on an unofficial visit. He posed for photos wearing a black uniform and a black cowboy hat.
In early May, Adams sat down for a YouTube interview with Dave Campbell's Texas Football and his interviewer quizzed him about choosing Tech and why. Adams spoke about head coach Joey McGuire's honesty and how everything in Lubbock was all about football.
Curiously, near the end of this media sit-down, the other guy with the microphone brazenly asked the teenager if he was still interested in any other schools. The kid didn't duck the question.
"Like anything can happen, of course," Adams told him. "I'm going to keep options open for the best fit and for the quickest for me to get on the field."
Texas Tech, as it turns out, wasn't that fit.
On Tuesday, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound Adams revealed his 2025 commitment to the University of Washington, becoming the Huskies' 19th pledge, and ninth on defense.
.
In breaking down his change of direction, Adams took his official visit to Texas Tech on June 7-9, posted on social media how Jedd Fisch had made him a UW offer on June 13, de-committed from Tech on the 17th and recently visited Montlake and pledged to the Huskies.
It appears Fisch and Arizona hosted this player on a recruiting visit in Tucson on the weekend the coach was contacted about the job at Washington.
College football, as everyone knows, comes with no guard rails these days.
Adams is not only an accomplished defensive back, he finished second in the triple jump at the Texas state track meet with a leap of 46 feet, 9 inches.
Football-wise, he finished with 25 tackles and 8 interceptions for a 5-5 Bastrop team that apparently wasn't very adept on defense outside of the starting corner. The Bears lost their last game to Liberty Hills 81-31 and gave up 55, 59 and 63 points in three other defeats.
Adams, who also visited Boston College, caught 24 passes for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns and rushed 53 times for 247 yards and 5 more scores, showing offf his all-around football ability.
Where the Huskies were once flush with Texans on the roster, they currently have just two in newly arrived freshmen safety Paul Mencke Jr. from Cibolo and defensive tackle Omar Khan from Cypress. Adams will make it three once he signs his national letter of intent at the end of the year.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington