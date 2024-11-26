Huskies Add Third OL Commit in Nearly 24 Hours
The commits keep coming for the University of Washington football team, with each offensive lineman seemingly bigger than the previous one.
Nearly 24 hours after mammoth 6-foot-5, 330-pound Peter Langi from the Bay Area pledged to the Huskies for the Class of 2025, the even bulkier 6-foot-3, 343-pound Ah Deong Yang from Spanaway, Washington, disclosed on social media on Monday that he, too, would be joining the Huskies, only a year later.
Between their announcements, the UW on Monday morning picked up another lineman commit yet from a much smaller one in Esun Tafa of Draper, Utah, who goes "only" 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds and is another 2026 prospect.
"We're recognizing the transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten starts up front," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "When we look at our game, and how we play, we see that there's some size differential between us and, call it, the top 6-7 programs. ... We need to use resources to get big."
The recruiting services list each of these newly committed guys to the UW as interior linemen, but they're so big they surely could be considered as tackles, too. Tafa is rated as a 4-star player, Langi at 3 stars and Yang is not yet rated by anyone.
Yang played two seasons for Bethel High School in Spanaway before transferring to Seattle's Roosevelt High School this fall and he's currently part of an 8-3 Roughriders team that will play Bellevue on Saturday in the school's third playoff game.
After earning honorable-mention honors in the South Puget Sound League in 2023, Yang recently was selected Metro League offensive lineman of the year.
The Huskies now have six offensive linemen committed for 2025 and Tafa and Yang pledged for the following year as they seek extra-large players to be competitive with that upper echelon of the Big Ten Conference.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington