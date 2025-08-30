Huskies and Family Kaho Go Back A Ways In Recruiting
These days, University of Washington football coaches make sure and let the kid named Kaho know they're extremely interested in his talents.
Over the summer, they hosted him on campus. More recently, they sent him an enthusiastic video that was posted on social media with Husky coordinator Jimmie Dougherty and other coaches and players at practice wishing him well in his season opener.
This would be Sione Kaho, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior quarterback for Tacoma's Lincoln High School, who appears to be a top target for Jedd Fisch's staff.
The UW has gone down this road before with the Kaho family.
Seven years ago, Chris Petersen's staff made an all-out push to land Ale Kaho, Sione's older brother and considered one of the nation's top linebacker recruits, who played his high school football in Reno, Nevada. The Huskies got him to flip from BYU.
The UW signed this elder Kaho, but couldn't get him into fall camp fast enough, with Alabama convincing him to flip schools once more, well after the fact.
Citing family issues, Ale Kaho on the eve of fall camp asked Petersen for his scholarship release, which was granted reluctantly. The UW coach was none too happy when the touted defensive player almost immediately ended up in Tuscaloosa, joining Nick Saban's program.
Now comes Sione Kaho. Different player. Different position. Same family.
He comes off a sophomore season in which he completed 172 of 277 passes for 2,192 yards and 17 touchdowns, with 7 interceptions, while rushing for 370 yards and 7 touchdowns for a 9-3 team.
This Kaho has scholarship offers from Arizona State, BYU, California, Oregon, Stanford, Utah and Washington State, besides the Huskies, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile. Alabama apparently has shown interest in the little brother, but hasn't offered him.
He's a young and tough-minded quarterback with a big arm who should draw a lot more attention before his recruitment is done. Similar to his sibling, he's 4-star recruit. He'll be hosted at Husky Stadium on an unofficial visit on Saturday night when the UW opens against Colorado State.
As for that brother of his, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Ale Kaho became a special-teams scourge for Alabama, blocking three punts and returning one of them for a score against Mississippi, yet he couldn't crack the starting lineup.
So he left after two seasons.
Ale initially was headed for Utah, but reversed direction once more and played four seasons at UCLA. He appeared in 20 games and started 5. He had 4 tackles against the UW last November in a 31-19 loss at Husky Stadium.
In April, his name wasn't called in the NFL Draft.
Just wondering: Even with a couple of UW coaching changes, would this Kaho have become a more promiment college player had he come to Montlake?
Either way, everything worked out best for Ale Kaho. This past week, he made the Washington Commanders' 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie.
