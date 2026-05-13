Arizona Lineman Sets Decision Date With UW Involved

Two days ago, University of Washington offensive-line coach Michael Switzer had his arm around the shoulder of extra-large recruit Dajohn Yarborough as they posed for an evening photo in the Arizona desert.

Considering how much time and effort the Huskies have put into selling this 6-foot-5, 340-pound teenager on Montlake, maybe Switzer shouldn't have let go.

Or maybe Switzer might have considered twisting Yarborough's arm a little.

Instead, the 4-star offensive lineman from Basha High School in the Phoenix suburbs won't be making any college decisions for another six weeks.

On Wednesday, Yarborough, according to Rivals, revealed he will choose from among five suitors -- including the UW -- on Saturday, June 27, once he's taken all of his official visits.

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough has a commitment date set for June 27 - will choose from Cal, Florida State, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Washington https://t.co/uMIpy0tTKL pic.twitter.com/yWjXwpw8Lr — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 13, 2026

His five schools: California, Florida State, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Washington.

As it stands, the Huskies will host Yarborough on his final official visit on June 19, eight days before he does his college reveal.

According to 247Sports, he'll tour Mississippi State on May 29, Florida State on June 5 and Cal on June 11. No Rutgers visit date has been made public.

Yarborough has been a priority recruit for the Huskies, with coach Jedd Fisch previously outlining how bigger is better fin order or his program to compete in the Big Ten. In fact, he's made it mandatory.

The Huskies are set to start a pair of super-sized lineman this coming season in 6-foot-6, 335-pound sophomore John Mills at left guard and 6-foot-5, 344-pound redshirt freshman Champ Taulealea at right guard.

Coming out of spring ball, the UW's second-unit left guard was 6-foot-6, 351-pound redshirt freshman Jack Shaffer and rotating between the seond and third team at right tackle was 6-foot-7, 356-pound freshman Dominic Harris.

2027 @bashagridiron OL @DajohnYarboroug looks healthy and ready to go after suffering a season ending ankle injury last season.@AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/OP5KtvH6jm — Adam Beadle (@therealbeadle) May 13, 2026

Yarborough spent last season at Basha High in Chandler, Arizona, a school that previously sent starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to the Huskies.

Originally from Minnesota, Yarborough and his family moved to to the Phoenix suburbs to enhance his recruiting options.

That plan held up until the lineman suffered a season-ending ankle sprain last fall.

However, Yarborough appeared to fully recovered on Wednesday while going through spring football at Basha, with video of him posted online.

The UW has targeted four offensive linemen this recruiting cycle and drawn a commitment from one of them so far in 6-foot-3, 295-pound Reis Russell from the Denver suburbs.

If they could add Yarborough or more to Russell's commitment, the Huskies would consider this recruiting cycle a success.