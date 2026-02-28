Davis, Prysock Dazzle Combine Scouts with Comparable Size and Speed

It was supposed to be the great reunion last fall in Montlake, but Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock, the towering twin cornerbacks, played only seven games together on the University of Washington football team.

As is often the case in this contact sport, the 6-foot-4, 194-pound Davis made a great play and paid for it with his body -- going full extension to intercept a pass but landing on the ball and suffering a rib injury that just wouldn't go away.

On Friday, however, Davis and Prysock made up for it some in Indianapolis, where each dazzled all of the scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine by running the 40-yard dash in with a similar burst of elite speed.

Davis clocked 4.41 seconds and he 6-foot-3, 196-pound Prysock crossed the finish line at 4.45.

Exceptional size and swiftness will get you drafted in an advantageous spot and get you paid well.

They had people talking about them at the combine in excited tones.

The only drawback is there's no way they end up on the same football team again like they did at Arizona and the UW, in creating their duplicate long and sticky coverage.

In spring football, the corners talked about playing together again, with Davis doing an interview while Prysock listened in.

"It's like looking in a mirror," Davis said. "I look across the field and it's like, 'Dang, somebody's built like me and can run and with a playing style just like me.' "

Prysock and Davis played not quite a game and a half together before the latter stretched out and stole a UC Davis pass and came down directly on top of the football.

Davis then missed three games and more than a month of the season trying to heal up.

He was medically cleared to play against Rutgers, appeared in five games and collected another interception against Illinois without any physical mishap.

Yet he later suffered a severe hamstring pull and his UW season was over with three games left to play, including the LA Bowl against Boise State.

.@UW_Football CB Tacario Davis is 6'4", 194 pounds.



He just ran a 4.41u



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OiKDHm38HN — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2026

Prysock got a full season in and finished with 48 tackles, an interception and 7 pass break-ups.

In his seven appearances, Davis settled for 19 tackles, his two pass thefts and 3 PBUs.

Now they're together again, at least in going through auditions with all eyes on them and everything they can do.

So far, so good.