Huskies Extend Offer To Hefty Young IMG Lineman

The first indication that he's a big presence on the football field is his first name.

It has two Xs in it.

There should be about five or six.

Meet Maxx Jones, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound offensive lineman who plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and is originally from Dallas.

He has a University of Washington offer, extended on Monday, among his 25 and counting scholarship proposals so far.

He's coming off his sophomore year of high school football, having already experienced one growth spurt along the way in which he went from 275 pounds some 20 months ago to well over 300.

If you haven't noticed, the Huskies want their offensive linemen as enormous as they can find them.

They stand to open this coming season with 6-foot-6, 321-pound freshman Kodi Greene at left tackle, 6-foot-6, 338-pound sophomore John Mills at left guard, 6-foot-3, 314-pound senior Landen Hatchett at center, 6-foot-5, 344-pound redshirt freshman Champ Taulealea at right guard and 6-foot-7, 322-pound senior Drew Azzopardi at right tackle.

Maxx, again with two Xs, posts a lot about deadlifts and healthy food on social media.

In February, surrounded by hollering IMG teammates and all harnessed in, he picked up a 750-pound deadlift without much trouble and put it it down.

Jones played his freshman year of football for Lewisville High School, which is 24 miles north of Dallas up Interstate 35E, answers to the nickname the Fighting Farmers, is casually known as "The Lew" and finished 7-4 that season.

This past season, he had moved to Florida and joined IMG for his sophomore year, where he was teammates on a 10-0 team with cornerback Ksani Jiles, now a UW freshman who just took part in spring football in Montlake.

With so much natural body mass and mobility to go with it, Jones has heard from a lot of the usual Power 4 suspects such as LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida, Miami, SMU, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon.

He had spring visits lined up to go see seven of those schools, again posting plenty of meals that included Southern entrees such as ribs and macaroni and cheese.

Jones really is just getting started on his recruitment, with the Huskies getting involved midstream.

If they're serious about landing this Texan turned Floridian footballer, the UW recruiters should make sure he sees the weekly video series "Muggin' with Mills," recently launched showing the offensive guard at El Gaucho restaurant sampling different cuts of meat.