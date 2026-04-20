Huskies Have Their Sights Set On Another Bosco Cornerback

Jailen Hill might have supplied the most spectacular interception of 2025 at any level when he leaped up, stuck his right hand in the air as high as he could, flagged down the football with a well-coordinated swipe and spun to the ground.

His use of his 78-inch wingspan was simply breath-taking (see below), with this 2027 cornerback from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, showing off talents in a dramatic fashion that have made him a 4-star recruit.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound coverage guy now has five schools -- Florida State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Washington -- waiting for him to decide what he intends to do next about his college destination.

Hill comes off a junior season for Bosco in which he intercepted six passes and returned one of them for a touchdown for a 9-2 team.

Standout DB Jailen Hill has narrowed his list of schools to five and locked in a summer commitment datehttps://t.co/jdkZQS9dbI pic.twitter.com/zCvakOTNJw — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) April 20, 2026

The Huskies typically don't have any trouble landing Bosco players, with cornerback Trent McDuffie going from the SoCal powerhouse to Montlake and now to the Los Angeles Rams as the NFL's highest-paid cornerback at $31 million annually,

Yet lately, they've had trouble keeping them for any extended amount of time.

Linebacker Khmori House arrived from Bosco and played the 2024 season as a freshman for Jedd Fisch's program and flourished, starting five games. He's now at Arkansas, after leaving the UW for North Carolina.

Jailen Hill has the same number of interceptions as games played 🤯 the 4⭐️ DB is on a roll❗️@JailenHxll @boscofootball

🎥: @zaytookthese pic.twitter.com/hat5bZHmR3 — teamfb (@teamfbseven) September 17, 2025

Then there was linebacker Deven Bryant, who redshirted for the UW after arriving from Bosco, played special teams in 2024 and started 10 times last season. He's now back home, playing for USC.

Meantime, Bosco place-kicker CJ Wallace arrived this spring and seems amenable to a long stay at the UW, but who knows?

Hill has held a Husky scholarship offer for more than two years now, receiving it two and a half weeks after Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff took over the program.

He visited the UW this past season on the October weekend the Huskies hosted and beat Illinois 42-25.

On3 has predicted all along that Hill will end up at Nebraska, but his recruiting profile appears greatly outdated with Notre Dame and USC listed as strong contenders for his services -- and not showing up on recent personal school reveal.

What the Huskies should do is call up McDuffie, now that he's back in the Los Angeles area, and have him swing by Bosco and do a little sales job on their behalf.