Huskies Reach Rarified Air In Latest Recruiting Ranking

On a day between spring practices, the University of Washington football program hardly took Wednesday off.

Knowing Jedd Fisch and his assistant coaches, and their rapt attention to rankings, listings and such, and their willingness to quote them, these guys no doubt were hugging, back-slapping and high-fiving each other in the hallways and the meeting rooms of their Husky stadium offices.

The cause for celebration would be 247Sports' latest recruiting rankings for 2027, with the program reaching what might be an all-time high for their efforts in acquiring talent -- No. 5 nationally.

If the Huskies have been anywhere around this elevated level before with recruiting in prorgress, it was a one-off and since forgotten moment.

According to the 247 recruiting website, the efforts of Fisch's ardent staffers trail only those of Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC and Ohio State.

Ascending like a rocket headed for the moon after picking up 4-star quarterback Blake Roskopf's commitment, the Huskies find themselves now ranked higher than Miami, Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas Tech and Louisville, in that order, rounding out the top 10.

For those who like to gloat a bit when discussing Northwest neighborhood football developments, Oregon, which fancies itself as a nonstop recruiting machine, sits at No. 11.

The recruitment of the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Roskopf from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, carries a significant amount of weight in terms of rankings.

Individually, the quarterback is listed at 12th nationally by 247Sports and 14th by ESPN.

He's the fourth 4-star player secured with an oral commitment by the Huskies, including the last three in a row.

Husky freshmen Mason James and Jordan Clay mix in with the veterans. | Dave Sizer photo

The Huskies saw their recruiting efforts on paper jump in a big way with just the last two pick-ups in 4-star defensive tackle Jon Ioane from Tustin, California, and Roskopf.

Overall, the UW has 11 commits and seven of them are defensive players, with Fisch looking to give his well-regarded defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as many future resources as he can. Four of them are linebackers.

Yet the Huskies likely are not even halfway done in completing this class, with decisions certain to come as late as June, if not later, and the potential possibly to go another notch or two higher in the rankings.

Yet for now, the Huskies can feel like they're moving in a real positive direction in Fisch's third year running the program.

A successful fall season built around elite younger players such as John Mills, Kodi Greene, Derek Brusa-Colman and Jordan Clay would go a long way to really building some Husky recruiting momentum.