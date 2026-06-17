Huskies Host Well-Traveled Forward From Midwest

Bringing its recruiting efforts back on the continent, the University of Washington basketball program reportedly hosted 6-foot-7 high school forward Howard Williams in Montlake on Tuesday, countering its recent push to pursue talent overseas.

Williams, a 4-star prospect originally from Chicago, received a Husky offer on May 18 and it took a month for everyone to match schedules so he could come for a visit. 247Sports, in talking to his representatives, determined he was coming to Seattle.

He's considered a high-end shooter, demonstrating as much at the Pagos All-American Camp held recently at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas -- when he dropped in 5 3-pointers in a game while scoring 23 points.

For sure he's a well-traveled player as he tries to settle on a college team before finishing up his time at the high-school level.

Howard Williams, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2027, will begin an official visit to Washington today, per his representatives @sigsports.https://t.co/73u72z1rfx pic.twitter.com/ckBY28DFfs — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) June 16, 2026

He played his freshman season for Whitney Young High School in his native Chicago.

From there, he joined Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, as a sophomore.

For his junior year, he enrolled at Dynamic Prep in Irving, Texas.

This past winter, however, Williams played for the City Reapers in Overtime Elite, a sanctioned league for high-end high schoolers and based in Atlanta.

Whew.

2027 Howard Williams already got an NBA frame… it’s gonna get scary in the O 👀 @W_howrd pic.twitter.com/RRmxlvdGXr — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) August 1, 2025

In rebuilding the UW roster a third time, coach Danny Sprinkle has just one high school player committed to his 2027 roster in 6-foot-7 forward Lattimore Ford of Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Washington.

Yet Williams, should he chose the Huskies, wouldn't come to town until the 2027-28 basketball season.

Currently, he's considering offers from Illinois, California, Florida State, South Carolina and Washington among a bunch of smaller schools.

Williams has been rated as high as No. 45 on ESPN's Top 100 list of 2027 players.

With so much personnel turnover for the Huskies these days, if not for most schools across the college landscape, high school recruits would seem to be a lower priority as schools need instant help from seasoned college players.

Someone such as Williams would become a stop-gap addition in trying to have some sort of player development taking place on the roster.

The Huskies brought in five freshmen last season -- and have just two left. Forward Hannes Steinbach declared for the draft, while guard Courtland Muldrew transferred to Georgia Tech and guard JJ Mandaquit took his game to Arizona.

That leaves guard Jaris Rencher and forward Niko Dzepina as the only 2026 recruiting class survivors.