Huskies Get Bonus Pick: Uiagalelei Returns Following Rule Change

There was no public-address system announcement, no trumpets blaring, no heads-up offered by anyone already in the know.

On Sunday, defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, a starting defensive tackle for the University of Washington football team in 2025 and presumably done with the college game, wandered out on to the East field in uniform and reclaimed his spot on the roster.

Just five months ago, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Uiagalelei, known as "Ti-Ti," participated in Husky Pro Day at Dempsey Indoor, seeking an NFL career that didn't materialize with a draft pick.

With the NCAA passing a 5-in-5 eligibility rule since then, taking away redshirts but giving players five seasons to play, Uiaglalelei has returned to take full advantage of the situation.

"It's so awesome," second-year offensive tackle John Mills said. "I saw him in the training room the other day and I was so hyped. He's such a good dude to have on the team."

Just last week, UW coach Jedd Fisch was asked if anyone might be considering a return after thinking they were done and he hesitated, saying he didn't think he could name names because of NCAA rules.

Uiagalelei showed up for the third fall camp practice wearing No. 46 rather than 11 that he pulled on last season, a shirt that now belongs to edge rusher Ramzak Fruean. Forty-six was his number at Arizona, his previous stop, where he primarily was an edge rusher.

The inclusion of Uiagalelei to the Husky defensive-line competition probably has a few teammates muttering under their breath.

Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei celebrates a defensive stop against Rutgers. | Dave Sizer photo

It was already tough enough before he signed back on with the addition of several new faces in transfers Darin Conley, DeSean Watts and Kai McClendon, plus the arrival of freshmen Derek Colman-Brusa, T.I. Umu-Cais and Joseph Peko.

The Huskies now have both of their 2025 starting defensive tackles back in the fold in junior Elinneus Davis and Uiagalelei. They actually have eight of their 11 starters returning from the LA Bowl against Boise State.

As he took his place in the stretching line during Sunday's practice, Uiagalelei looked a little on the thin side.

He'll need practice conditioning at practice before he can engage in contact again.

Uiagalelei, whose brother Matamatagi is committed to the Huskies as an edge rusher for the Class of 2027, comes back to Montlake having played in a combined 46 games with 31 starts for the UW and Arizona.

Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei got to the Illinois quarterback a tad late and drew a UW roughing call. | Dave Sizer photo

He has career totals of 90 tackles, which include 17.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, with 2 pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.

More steady than flashy, Uiagalelei came up with sacks against Michigan and Rutgers and had a season-high 4 tackles against Ohio State last season.

He'll have to work to get his starting job back. Davis and Colman-Brusa were the No. 1 defensive tackles for all 15 spring practices.