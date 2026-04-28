Huskies Keep Another Talented TE Home With Latest Commitment

Washington state's top football recruits occasionally slip out of the region and go elsewhere to play their college ball -- for instance see offensive lineman Ioane Vega going from Graham -Kapowsin High School to Penn State with next stop the NFL -- but not the best tight ends.

From Cade Otton to Austin Seferian-Jenkins to Drew Sample, these guys almost always feel compelled to take their talents to the University of Washington on their way to the NFL.

From Jack Westover to Devin Culp to Hunter Bryant, they use Montlake as conduit to a pro football career.

On Monday night, 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end Zach Albright from Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington, decided he will follow this blueprint, as well, committing to the Huskies over the likes of Michigan, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Minnesota, among others.

Albright, a first-team 4A All-State selection and a 3-star recruit, becomes the Huskies' 12th commitment, though just the fifth on offense,.

The Huskies are getting an athlete more versatile and multi-talented in different sports than most.

Since he was a freshman, Albright has played for Glacier Peak basketball teams that have finished 23-4, 25-5 and 25-4, earning second-team All-Wesco honors this past season and sharing in a sixth-place state finish. As a sophomore, he was part of a third-place state finisher.

In the spring, he's a long jumper and a high jumper with personal bests of 20 feet, 4 inches and 6-4, in the respective events.

Snohomish (Wash.) Glacier Peak tight end Zach Albright has announced his commitment to Washington, the third in-state pledge for the Huskies in the 2027 class https://t.co/kYO0qBYMRe pic.twitter.com/5c2wnOKisf — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) April 28, 2026

Albright comes off a junior season in which he caught 18 passes for 206 yards and 5 touchdowns for a team that went 10-2 and reached the state quarterfinals round.

As a Glacier Peak sophomore, he pulled in 29 passes for 403 yards and 8 scores, and was selected as an All-Wesco player as both a wide receiver and a punter. He carried a 205-pound frame back then.

Is there anything this guy can't do?

Had an amazing visit today at the University of Washington and am excited to announce I have received my first offer to continue my education and football career at UW. Thank you @CoachPaopao and @UW_Football for an incredible day on campus. ☔@shanedKeck @B_Haugh @NickFarman55… pic.twitter.com/pHOkAfauEf — Zach Albright (@ZachAlbright27) March 10, 2025

Last year, the Huskies and tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao presented him with his first football scholarship offer on March 5 and the other schools have followed suit.

Albright attended the UW-Illinois football game last fall and joined the Huskies for Junior Day in early March. He's scheduled to take an official visit on June 5.

As the Huskies put this 2027 class together, they've got players coming from California, Arizona, Idaho and now three from Washington.

Albright will arrive with Sumner wide receiver Braylon Pope and Graham-Kapowsin cornerback Maurice Williams in providing a local presence.