Huskies' Las Vegas Commit Goes 98 Yards In Season Opener
Day after Day.
University of Washington safety commit Gavin Day launched his senior season of high school football in a memorable manner, by returning an interception 98 yards for a touchdown.
Unfortunately for the Las Vegas recruit, it wasn't quite enough to prevent his Faith Lutheran Crusaders from losing 24-21 to the Desert Hills Thunder in a season-opening match-up on Friday night one state over in St. George, Utah.
Ah, but it was an uproarious 12 seconds of thievery for the 6-foot-3, 190-pound defender during the second quarter of a scoreless outing at the time, in a game that took place some 120 miles from his home, on the Utah-Arizona border.
Day's heads-up, long-distance heroics went like this:
At the 7:48 mark of the second quarter, Desert Hills was at the 7-yard line, on second down, when quarterback Max Brownstein took the snap and dropped back.
Day was standing in the end zone, on top of the "U" in "Thunder "emblazoned across it, watching all of this unfold.
Three receivers came at him, two stopping short and one drifting behind him, with a host of Faith Lutheran defenders in the area.
As Brownstein thew to the end zone, Day, wearing a white and crimson uniform, took a couple of steps forward with great anticipation and reached up to make the interception on the 2.
Day, long and lanky, took off running up the right hashmark.
Brownstein was the only one with a chance to tackle him and prevent a touchdown.
Yet at the 35, the future Husky defensive back cut hard to the left on the hapless quarterback, leaving him tumbling to the ground.
Three other Desert Hills players gave chase, but one of Day's teammates got between them and the safety to provide a buffer.
Day didn't stop running until reaching the 1, where he dove into the end zone, doing a full somersault.
Faith Lutheran was on the board with its first points of the season, holding a 7-0 lead, in what would be a highly competitive game.
The teams would take this one all the way to the end, with Desert Hills pulling out a big win at home with a 38-yard field goal as time expired.
Day, who committed to coach Jedd Fisch and the Huskies on June 1 over Iowa, USC and Utah, had a big night all the way around, finishing with 10 tackles.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: