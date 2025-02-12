Huskies Looking to Add Another Harris, a Much Bigger Harris, Up Front
After watching his linemen get physically manhandled at Penn State -- and his football team go without a touchdown for the only time all season -- University of Washington coach Jedd Fisch in his postgame media session resolutely spoke about making his veteran players bigger and stronger, as well as finding others who were extra large to begin with.
It just so happened that three days before leaving on that bruising Eastern sojourn, Fisch's staff extended a scholarship offer to one Dominic Harris from Clark High School in Las Vegas who seemed to fit the necessary recruiting criteria for the Huskies.
Before suffering a 35-6 defeat to the Nittany Lions, the UW already was attacking the size problem head on by pursuing a player who advertises himself at 6-foot-8 and 325 pounds, though recruiting sites after inspecting him up close at various camps have listed him as high as 348 pounds.
Either way, Harris is a good-sized kid from the Class of 2026 who received his first scholarship offer from the Huskies and on Wednesday scheduled four official visits: Arizona, Auburn, Utah and Washington. He'll tour Montlake on May 30.
As a junior for a 5-6 Clark team, Harris was honored as the offensive lineman of the year as he's quickly become a known quantity across the college football landscape.
In January, he entered the Navy National Combine, which is held as part of the proceedings for the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, with just that lone scholarship offer from the UW in hand, but his performance in Texas was a coming-out party and brought him a rush of attention.
Lately, the Huskies have had a lot of success, albeit with different coaching staffs, in finding and developing Las Vegas-area recruits into top-shelf football players. Foremost have been offensive tackle Troy Fautanu from Liberty High School and wide receiver Rome Odunze of Bishop Gorman, who both became first-round selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, with each going in the first 20 picks.
The UW also has done well with linemen named Harris, sending Nick Harris, a two-time All-Pac-12 center, to the NFL in the 2020 draft, though he played his college ball at roughly seven inches shorter and a good 30-40 pounds lighter than this Las Vegas namesake.
Harris is athletic enough that he's also a shot putter and discus thrower for the Clark High track team, with personal bests in 2024 of 40 feet and 3 inches and 96-4 in the respective events.
When he shows up in a couple of months for that UW football visit, Harris should be an easy guy to spot. As he makes his way through the facilities, he'll be one of the biggest guys around, or exactly the sort of player Jedd Fisch vowed he would pursue after that tough day in Pennsylvania.
