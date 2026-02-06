Huskies Offer Another Arizona Quarterback

The University of Washington football team depends on a quarterback from Arizona to run the offense.

How about another?

On Wednesday, the Huskies put a scholarship offer out there for 6-foot-3, 205-pound Will Mencl, a 4-star signal-caller from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona.

While one of the recruiting websites is projecting him to go to Oregon, Mencl has plenty of options in holding 21 offers.

That the UW would make a late run at him means Jedd Fisch's staff now has offers out to four high-profile QBs in the Class of 2027, joining Caden Jones from Irvine, California, Sione Kaho from Tacoma and Peter Bourque from Marion, Maine.

Each one carries a 4-star rating entering his senior season.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Washington @Coach_Wiz3 @jlosmanJPL pic.twitter.com/65lAIY53ra — Will Mencl (@WillMencl) February 5, 2026

Bouque is pledged to Michigan, which is coming off a coaching change; Kaho reportedly was ready to announce and changed his mind, meaning his recruitment is wide open, and Jones has shown a steady interest in the UW but he has many more suitors now.

Mencl is a dual-threat player of the highest order after throwing for 33 touchdowns and running for 17 for Arizona's open division state runner-up team. which lost in the title game 34-7 to Basha, Demond Williams Jr.'s alma mater.

This 4-star prospect completed 258 of 367 passes for 3,815 yards, throwing just 5 interceptions for a 10-3 team. He rushed 118 times for 741 yards, coming up with a pair. of 100-yard games and a long run of 70 yards.

As a sophomore, he hit on 80 of 112 passes for1,058 yards and 11 scores. He carried the ball 29 times for 165 yards and 5 TDs.

"I just try to make plays and do the best with what I've got," Mencl told AZ Central.

Will Mencl says ‘Goodnight’ 💤



For the third time tonight, @WillMencl finds the end zone. Chandler makes it a four score game.



Chandler | 30

Hamilton | 3



11:11 left in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/NYtIgpwXZD — Colin Hogan (@_colinhogan) November 30, 2025

Mencl plays with bushy blond hair, plenty of swagger and rapid-fire oratory, almost resembling the quarterback character Jonathan Moxon in Varsity Blues movie, played by James Van Der Beek.

His suburban Chandler Wolves have been an Arizona 6A football powerhouse that has won six state championships and readily provide college and the occasional NFL talent.

With a season to go, Mencl already has accounted for 5,779 all-purpose yards and has positioned himself well to land at a well-established FBS program.

Besides his Northwest options, he holds offers from Auburn, Duke, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina and Penn State. He got plenty of visibility recently appearing in the Navy All-American Bowl.

