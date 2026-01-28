Fisch-Led Husky Expedition Moves Through Arizona

On Tuesday morning, University of Washington football coach Jedd Fisch and his offensive-line coach Michael Switzer shared a hallway at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, with Dajohn Yarborough.

More like they squeezed into it. Held in their stomachs and eased through it.

Yarborough, the object of their recruiting affections, casts an enormous presence.

He's an extra-large 4-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2027 who goes 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds for the defending state champion Basha Bears, who once had a quarterback named Demond Williams Jr.

That's John Mills size.

Rising out of the desert, Yarborough is just a naturally huge human being.

The Huskies have been after him since he and his family moved out of Minnesota this past year and settled in the Phoenix area.

On Monday, Fisch and assistant coach John Richardson met up with SoCal quarterback prospect Caden Jones. A day later, they were pursuing someone to block for him in Montlake.

Yarborough currently holds 20 offers, among them Alabama, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina and Wisconsin, as well as the UW.

Even after he moved away, the Gophers from his former home state haven't lost sight of him, with a pair of Minnesota coaches posing for photos with him.

The attraction to this big kid is he plays with definitive raw power while carrying all of that big-body mass, which gives him readymade college size, though he likely needs added strength once he moves up.

He's so huge, Yarborough posed for a photo with a Florida State recruiter at his home over the holidays and looked bigger than the Christmas tree set up behind them.

An injured Dajohn Yarborough shares in a photo with his Basha teammates. | Basha

In Arizona, things haven't gone perfect for Yarborough, who broke his left ankle last season in his seventh Basha game, had surgery and missed out on the team's final six outings, including a 34-7 state title game victory over Chandler.

Photos of him on his social media account show him lying in a hospital bed in late October and later standing with his teammates while using one of those kneeling carts to get around and wearing a protective boot on his foot.

Before the fracture, the Huskies had him up to Montlake on a recruiting trip in late September, right around the time they were hosting Ohio State. He looked like he enjoyed himself.

Under Fisch's direction, the UW is going to continually get bigger up front in the future in order to compete effectively in the Big Ten.

UW recruiters have signed and or are pursuing several offensive-line prospects who are packing 330 or more, with a 400-pounder even pulling an offer over the past week.

