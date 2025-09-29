Huskies Offer Brother of Their Freshman Sensation
Check his hands -- they must be good.
On Sunday afternoon, the University of Washington football team extended a scholarship offer to wide receiver Sean Roebuck, younger brother of Dezmen, the freshman pass-catcher from Marana, Arizona, who now starts for the Huskies after showing himself capable of hauling in nearly everything thrown his way in Montlake.
While the older sibling has those incredible hands meant for making an opposing secondary seriously backpedal, the 6-foot, 180-pound Sean Roebuck from the Class of 2027 might be even more athletic than him, as shown in various online clips of him catching, rushing and even passing -- and accentuated by the photo below of him dunking a football.
"Don't sleep on him," posted his father, also Sean Roebuck.
For now, this Roebuck emerges with 35 catches for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 4-1 Marana football team, numbers that won't threaten Dezmen's state-record 352 career receptions and second all-time total of 4,239 yards, but there's a reason for that.
The younger Roebuck does a lot more than catch passes. As a sophomore, he completed 6 of 8 passes for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns, with at least one of the TD throws going to Dezmen to help him set his state record.
Last year, Sean Roebuck caught 2 TD passes in a game while throwing one to his brother.
As a cornerback, Sean Roebuck currently has accumulated 19 tackles, 4 interceptions and 4 pass break-ups, with one of his pass thefts coming over the weekend in a 52-25 victory over Buena.
He might make it interesting for his future college football team to initially pinpoint a position for him, with him so adept on each side of the ball.
Same as his big brother, Sean Roebuck so far has been lightly recruited, which means possibly underestimated if not simply overlooked in the tiny town of Marana, which is 20 miles north of Tucson.
He currently holds offers from only Maryland and the UW, which should make next Saturday's Husky game from Collage Park, Maryland, extra interesting for him.
