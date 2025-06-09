Huskies Offer Texas DB With Name That's Hard to Ignore
Meet Jerry Outhouse Jr., and please hold the bathroom jokes.
Still, he's got a name made for an NIL deal.
He's also got a personal moniker that could be ripe for opposing-team ridicule, though University of Oregon football fans should know he told someone recently he'd most like to visit the states of Oregon or Hawaii if he could.
For now, the 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback from Fort Worth, Texas, and the Class of 2027 has a Washington offer, as of Monday.
The Huskies eventually are trying to go from the House (Khmori) to the Outhouse.
He currently holds 22 offers, according to his 247Sports profile. Naturally, most of the Texas schools are lining to curry his favor, with him showing up for at least one 2024 Texas A&M home game.
For this past season, High School on SI named him as the top sophomore in all of Texas football while he played for Brewster High in Fort Worth. He had a season of 44 tackles, 5 interceptions, a pair of pass break-ups and a forced fumble for a 4-6 team.
Outhouse since has transferred to local powerhouse North Crowley, which is coming off a 16-0 season capped off by a 6A state championship.
He's a big defensive back who knows how to use his body well in a one-on-one situation, as the above video on X demonstrates. He's shown coming down in the end zone with a pass theft and getting a respectful pat from the receiver who got beat on the play.
That's Outhouse, the guy with the playful name. Just don't ask him where the restrooms are or to put the seat down.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: