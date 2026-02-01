Huskies Pick Up Linebacker, Top Player From Idaho

Titus Osterman hails from Kimberly, Idaho, where if you head north, you end up in Sun Valley, an ultimate destination, paradise to some.

However, Osterman, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker and rated the No. 1 player in Idaho, took a left turn -- and he'll find himself in Montlake, ultimately playing in the Big Ten.

On Saturday night, the 3-star defender announced his commitment to the Huskies, becoming their fourth pledge for the Class of 2027 and second of the week.

To be sure, he'll bring a physical presenced to Jedd Fisch's program.

"My strengths are reading and calling out plays," Osterman told a Whoa Sports podcaster this past season. "I’m also a sure tackler."

That he is.

Osterman finished this past season with 96 tackles, 167 in two seasons as a starter on the Kimberly High varsity. He also had a pair of blocked field goals in 2025.

Yet actually this guy does just about everything. Besides his defensive stats, he completed 41 of 74 passes for 659 yards and 7 touchdowns, according to Max Preps. He also rushed 47 times for 185 yards and scored 3 TDs.

And he caught 37 passes for 396 yards and 5 scores.

Only in Idaho.

He was named as a first-team all-state linebacker and a second-team all-state tight end.

Osterman's Bulldogs team finished 8-4, but advanced all the way to the 4A championship game, where it lost 29-21 to Homedale.



He holds offers from Washington State and Utah State besides the UW.

The Huskies typically don't recruit Idaho heavily, but over the past decade and a half they've pulled offensive tackle Matt James out of Coeur d'Alene (2014-18), linebacker Kyler Manu out of Pocatello (2016-19) and offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar out of Caldwell (2020-24).

While James was a reserve, Manu and Memmelaar each became 11-game starters for the UW, with Memmelaar finishing up his football career at Central Florida this past season.

The Huskies also had a walk-on wide receiver the past few seasons in Luke Luchini from Meridian, Idaho.

Osterman joins the UW 2027 class that previously consisted only of wide receivers in Braylon Pope from Sumner, Washington, Maurice Williams from Graham, Washington, and Zerek Sidney from Goodyear, Arizona.

