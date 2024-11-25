Huskies Receive Commitment from Bay Area Big Guy
Peter Langi, even with the coaching change midstream, never forgot that the University of Washington football program presented him with his first scholarship offer. That was two and a half years ago and he was a sophomore at a Los Angeles-area high school, already huge.
On Sunday night, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound Langi, a 3-star recruit and now at San Francisco's Archbishop Riordan High School, chose the Huskies over Arizona, Auburn, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.
He gives Jedd Fisch's coaching staff yet another interior offensive lineman for the future, but certainly the biggest one among five 2025 line commitments overall should they all hold up.
"I like U-Dub a lot," he told Andrew Nemec of the SI network before making his announcement. "They recruited me since I was young and I love the coaching staff and what they have accomplished with the amount of time they have been there."
Langi initially played for the Mater Dei powerhouse in Southern California before transferring two years ago to Archbishop Riordan, where he teamed with wide receiver Chris Lawson, yet another Husky commit. They shared in a 7-5 season, one that ended with a 35-28 playoff loss to Los Gatos over the weekend.
It was May 12, 2022, when the big kid of Tongan descent took to social media to reveal that Kalen DeBoer's then-Husky coaching staff had provided him with his first scholarship offer, which would be one of more than 40 to come his way.
Even after DeBoer left for Alabama and Jedd Fisch and his coaches took over in Montlake, Langi and the Huskies maintained a steady recruitment connection. He visited the school in both May of this year and for the Oct. 5 Michigan game, which the UW won 27-17.
The attraction to Langi is he's considered nimble enough with all of that size to be a real problem for defenses once he's college ready. His weight actually hasn't fluctuated much at all since he was that promising sophomore in L.A.
At Archbishop Riordan, he also played alongside his brother Michael, a Class of 2026 line recruit who committed to Arizona over the summer. This younger Langi, while thought to be desirable recruit, goes just 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, looking small when next to his sibling.
