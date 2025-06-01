Huskies Seem to Make Inroads with 5-Star Corner on Official Visit
Brandon "Dash" Arrington seemed to enjoy himself and go through the whole gamut of revelry during his official University of Washington football recruiting visit -- such as posing in an alternate black uniform with coach Jedd Fisch .
Also, the 5-star cornerback from Spring Valley, California, apparently felt inclined on Saturday night to send a message to those who don't take the Huskies' recruitment of him seriously.
"Don't sleep on Washington in my recruiting process," Arrington posted at 9:23 p.m.
He next put up a photo of him in full uniform regalia with Fisch.
The UW was a late add to Arrington's official visit list, which has him touring Texas A&M next Thursday, Alabama on June 13, USC on June 17 and Oregon on June 20. He's already been to Penn State and back.
Of course, the defensive back from Mount Miguel High School simply could have been caught up in the moment of having people fawn all over him for a number of hours, with some impressionable teens subject to changing their allegiance with the excitement of each subsequent visit.
However, the Huskies have done well to get a late visit set up with one of the top uncommitted Class of 2026 players out there and then getting him on campus in a hurry.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound corner, who reportedly runs a blistering 10.27 seconds in the 100-meter dash, has 44 scholarship offers, according to 247Sports.
Arrington no doubt has heard how the Huskies are DBU, with former UW defeners Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, Byron Murphy and Elijah Molden recently each securing rich NFL contract extensions.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington