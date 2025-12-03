Fisch Doesn't Hold Back On Kodi Greene Accolades

Breaking down his recruiting class, which is always a highly positive endeavor for any FBS coach, Jedd Fisch told how he and his staff had landed players from 11 different states, among them guys ranked No. 1 in California, Oklahoma and Washington.

He told how he had 11 of the 23 signees were rated as elite players by the outside recruiting services, meaning they were given 4 or 5 stars on their individual profiles.

Yet there was just one prospect signed by the UW on Wednesday who drew an over-the-top assessment such as 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle Kodi Greene from SoCal's Mater Dei powerhouse did, and it was exceedingly glowing.

Kodi Greene received a very glowing assessment from UW coach Jedd Fisch. | Mater Dei

No pressure here, but this is how the Husky leader summed him up.

"I'm expecting him to walk in here as a starter," Fisch said flatly. "I'm expecting him to come in here and be very a similar player to John Mills, to walk in and to be able to compete right away."

At left tackle, which, of course, is the NFL money position.

According to 247Sports, Greene is California's top-rated high school player at any position, the nation's No. 4 offensive tackle and the country's No. 20 overall player for the Class of 2026.

"You're talking about an elite player," Fisch said. "There's a lot of high school football players who play in California and to be ranked No. 1 in the state is pretty impressive. There's a lot of tackles in this country and to be one of the top five tackles in the whole country is pretty impressive."

Greene, the Huskies' lone 5-star player, initially played for Eastside Catholic High School in the Seattle suburbs for two years before moving to the Los Angeles area to promote his football career and college recruitment.

"He's got great size, he's got the feet, he's got the brain, he's got the athleticism," Fisch said, going down a laundry list of football traits necessary to stand out. "He is a special player. He's also coming from a winning team, a winning organization. He's been coached exceptionally well at Mater Dei."

Fisch pointed out how the 6-foot-6, 342-pound Mills from San Francisco needed an entire spring and fall training camp to get fully acclimated to the college game and become a freshman starter, and he envisioned the same scenario for Greene.

"I'm very excited about Kodi being part of this team,"Fisch said.

