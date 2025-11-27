Huskies Turn Up in Final 4 For Elite New York Guard
Dylan Mingo, an elite 2026 combo guard from New York, revealed his final four college basketball choices earlier this week and they came up North Carolina, Penn State, Baylor and Washington.
Online reaction seemed to ask this: why the Huskies?
Penn State makes sense for the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Mingo, who's from Farmingdale, New York, and currently plays for Long Island Lutheran, because his brother, Kayden, is a 6-foot-3 freshman starter for the Nittany Lions.
Mingo's one-time high school teammate, VJ Edgecombe, played a season for Baylor before heading to the NBA and the Philadelphia 76ers, so there's a connection with the Texas school.
North Carolina, of course, is North Carolina. Blue blood. Major player.
The Huskies?
It appears the growing reputation of Danny Sprinkle, as a tough-minded coach who has accumulated a considerable amount of talent since last season and is part of the next generation of influential leaders, is getting the UW in the door.
Mingo took an official visit Montlake on Aug. 1 and in ensuing months has looked over, in this order, Penn State, Baylor and North Carolina. He went through Chapel Hill the weekend before last.
He's considered a top five player nationally and is New York's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year.
In June in Rockhill, South Carolina, Mingo wowed the assembled 100 NBA scouts and college coaches by averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists at the NPBA Top 100 camp.
“I’m just here to show all the scouts and coaches that I’m a complete point guard and I can do a little bit of everything, whether that’s scoring, passing, rebounding, whatever it takes,” Mingo told reporters after his first outing.
He also has offers from Alabama, Connecticut, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Texas and Texas A&M.
The Huskies have been a little more deliberate in their recruiting efforts for this class and don't have any 2026 commitments just yet.
One reason is they brought in four freshman players for this season in 6-foot-11 forward Hannes Steinbach, 6-foot-1 point guard JJ Mandaquit, 6-foot-5 swingman Jasir Rencher and 6-foot-3 guard Courtland Muldrew, who each have come ready to play for a 4-1 team.
Mingo has told recruiting outlets he expects to make his decision before the year is out.
For now, Sprinkle and his team are in Palm Desert, California, for Thanksgiving, competing in the Acrisure Holiday Classic and no doubt working the phones.
The Huskies face Nevada (4-2) in their opening game that will be televised by CBS SD, meaning Mingo, wherever he's having turkey dinner, should be able to get a glimpse of it.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: