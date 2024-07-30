Husky OL Recruit De-Commits from Minnesota
Zac Stascausky, a Portland offensive tackle who received a late offer from the University of Washington football team and visited the campus over the weekend, on Tuesday de-committed from Minnesota, with a flip to the Huskies now a good bet.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Stascausky from 6A state-champion Central Catholic High School had been pledged to the Gophers since June 9.
However, the UW recently made a strong push for the 3-star prospect, who holds 13 scholarship offers, Stascausky made it known a UW offer carried a lot of weight with him.
"The Washington offer means a lot to me because I love the Pacifc Northwest," Stascausky told Andrew Nemec of Sports Illustrated's high school recruiting network. "As far as my commitment to Minnesota, I am still committed, but I will be taking a trip to Seattle to meet the new coaching staff."
The Huskies currently have 24 oral commitments for the Class of 2025 with eight 4-star players among the, all contributing to a recruiting class ranked in the top 20 by. most online sites.
Stascausky has had no shortage of college offers -- hearing from Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, California, Oregon State, UCLA and WSU besides Minnesota -- after sharing in Central Catholic's extra-dominant run through the Oregon playoffs, with the Rams beating Tualtin 49-21 in the state championship game to finish 13-0.
With Stascausky operating at left tackle, Central piled up a playoff-record 639 yards of total offense in the title outing.
The Rams, in fact, had just one close encounter all season, beating West Linn and UW tight-end commit Baron Naone by a meager 12-7 in the state semis.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington