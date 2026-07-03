Husky Recruit To Move From Seattle to Florida For High School Ball

Quentin Mosby apparently has decided he's better off playing his high school basketball on the shores of the Gulf Coast rather than just up the street from Lake Washington.

At IMG Academy, rather than the Lakeside School.

In South Florida, rather than North Seattle.

On Thursday, multiple basketball websites reported the 6-foot-2 Mosby, after two years at academic-minded Lakeside, will transfer and play his final two seasons at sports-centric IMG in the coastal community of Bradenton.

It appears Mosby simply needed a step up in basketball competition after averaging 30.4 points per game for Lakeside as a sophomore and continuing his high-scoring ways with Seattle Select on the Under Armour All-Star circuit this summer at a 24.5 clip.

The forseeable drawback to this arrangement is the University of Washington basketball program, which made him a scholarship offer last month, will now have to conduct a long-distance courtship of this savvy player rather than just head to a local gym.

NEWS: 2028 4⭐ Quentin Mosby will transfer to IMG Academy (FL) for his junior season of high school, sources told @LeagueRDY.



Mosby currently leads the UAA U17 in scoring and has picked up offers from Utah, Georgia Tech, Washington and Stanford amongst others.



A major stock… pic.twitter.com/3v7rjB1ZnX — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) July 2, 2026

Mosby is clearly a mature player with the ball in his hands, able to go to the hoop with authority as well drain 3-pointers from around the perimeter.

Yet he largely was a one-man show at a school that counts its most famous alums as Microsoft founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Batman actor Adam West, McCaw Cellular founder Craig McCaw, Washington Governor Booth Gardner, Space Needle owner David Skinner and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Typical of his dominance in the 3A Metro League, Mosby came up with a 40-point, 10-assist performance in Lakeside's 83-77 overtime victory over Franklin this past January.

His father Dre Mosby reportedly played for Spokane's John Rogers High School and led the Greater Spokane League in scoring at 20-plus points per game in 1997 after moving with family members from Southern California. He's now a Seattle gym owner and a fitness trainer.

So good at such a young age, this young Mosby just keeps getting more offensive-minded, showing no reluctance at all to take on older players. He holds offers from Georgia Tech, Stanford, Seattle University, Utah and Weber State, with others such as Gonzaga making contact.

So now, if all goes as planned, it's on to Florida to see where that will take his game and then whether he'll come back to play his college basketball in his hometown.