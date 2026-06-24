What Dirk Nowitzki Said To Hannes Steinbach On Draft Night

The NBA Draft is a big production, with everything done in a precise manner, with clocks dictating every selection, graphics shown on command and players and their families hustled in and out of interviews in a rapid-fire motion.

Everything seemed to go to plan on Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, until Hannes Steinbach from the University of Washington was chosen by the Charlotte Hornets with the 14th overall pick.

While sitting with his parents on stage in a couch setting, Steinbach was greeted with an impromptu video message from the retired Dirk Nowitzski -- words delivered from Germany's greatest basketball player to its next great hope.

The idea was a good one, but the execution was something less than desired, if not embarrassing in the scope of this big glitzy production.

Everyone on scene heard the exchange, yet no one tuning in on TV from home caught a word of it, with so-called technical difficulties muting everything at the worst possible moment.

The torch has been passed.



And Dirk’s got jokes too 😂 pic.twitter.com/0RPMPLi62D — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) June 24, 2026

For those curious about this light-hearted exchange, here's what Nowitzki, a family friend and former teammate for Steinbach's dad Burkhard, had to say:

"Hannes, congratulations my man. Another kid from Wurzburg in the league, incredible. I've known you since you were born. I've followed your journey and i'm super proud of you and how you've handled everything. Enjoy this moment with your family. Speaking of, I'm so glad you didn't get your dad's athleticism and hands. Enjoy this moment. Congratulations."

Hannes Steinbach hugs his father Burkhard after getting selected in the NBA Draft. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At least Steinbach and his father heard every word in the moment and broke into wide smiles.

The Nowitzkis and Steinbachs hail from Wurzburg, a city of 127,000 in the middle of Germany, in its Bavarian region, located some 75 miles or 120 kilometers east from Frankfurt.

Hannes Steinbach flashes up on the big screens after he was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Draft. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In his day, Burkhard Steinbach was a 6-foot-11 big man who played right alongside the 7-foot Nowitzki for five seasons in the German pro leagues, creating a longtime friendship.

The elder Steinbach later became a coach, as well as a proud father, putting those two responsibilities together to turn Hannes into a fundamentally sound player now considered one of the best anywhere around.

Burkhard Steinbach traveled to Seattle and to a couple of other Big Ten cities this past season to watch his son play.

On Tuesday, he was one of the first people Hannes hugged once his NBA destination was revealed -- and approved by family friend Dirk Nowitzki.