Husky Safety Commit Flips to UCLA -- Which Doesn't Have a Coach
With his colorful name, CJ Lavender seemed like such a natural to play in a purple jersey.
Yet proving how things rarely have to make sense anymore across the college football landscape these days, the safety from Southern California high school powerhouse Mater Dei on Tuesday flipped his commitment from the University of Washington to UCLA, he told Rivals.
What makes this move somewhat questionable is the Bruins don't have a permanent football coach following their in-season firing of DeShaun Foster. Other coaches were let go, too, such as defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, the former UW assistant coach for Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake and safety and linebacker for Petersen.
So the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Lavender appears to be taking a bit of a risk that either UCLA retains interim coach Tim Skipper as the permanent leader or the new staff that comes in will take a liking to whatt it sees on the defensive back's recruiting video.
In March, Lavender committed to Jedd Fisch's staff, choosing the Huskies over Miami, Oklahoma and Stanford.
UCLA wasn't really in the mix.
Considered a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2026, Lavender entered this season with a chance to be a four-year starter at Mater Dei. He's played for for 13-0, 13-1, 12-1 and 5-2 teams.
He came off a junior year in which he finished with 41 tackles, a pair of interceptions, 2 fumble recoverines and a forced fumble. As a freshman, he had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown.
He picked the Huskies after visiting Montlake at least three times, including Junior Day and spring football, all the while raving about Fisch's staff.
"It was the best Junior Day I’ve been a part of so far," Lavender told Rivals' Adam Gorney. "And I really like the principles and values the coaching staff stand on, and I believe they have the right idea and people in the building to get it done."
Not only that, the UW seemed like a good fit for him because his former Mater Dei teammates in quarterback Dash Beierly and wide receiver Marcus Harris joined this Huskies this year.
Yet Lavender will turn to the Bruins, hoping everything works out in his favor, that the impending coaching change works in his favor.
Recruits in the 2026 class will sign with their schools and have all their paperwork in by Dec. 3.
