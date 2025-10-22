Husky Safety Commit Flips to UCLA -- Which Doesn't Have a Coach

BREAKING: Class of 2026 Safety CJ Lavender has Flipped his Commitment from Washington to UCLA, he tells me for @rivals



The 5’11 175 S from Victorville, CA had been Committed to the Huskies since March



“Mama I’m home, Go Bruins!”https://t.co/akqI3apqoV pic.twitter.com/rCUt0TfDZ8