Hyde and Seek: Bay Area Edge Rusher Commits to UW
Edge rusher Devin Hyde had every reason to commit to the University of Washington football program, this after attending Husky camp a year ago and getting a chance to reunite with Menlo-Atherton High School teammate Soane Faasolo, now a UW offensive tackle.
He also had every reason not to play his college ball in Montlake, too, espeically after linebacker Daniel Heimuli and defensive tackle Noa Ngalu went from Menlo-Atherton to play for the Huskies and it didn't work out for them.
However, the pros outweighed the cons for Hyde, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defender who announced on Tuesday he has given an oral commitment to Jedd Fisch's staff for the Class of 2025, choosing the Huskies over UCLA and others.
A 3-star recruit, Hyde was one of 15 prospects who arrived on campus the previous week for an official UW visit.
He comes off a highly productive junior season for Menlo-Atherton in which finished with 94 tackles, including 21 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, for a 5-7 team.
Hyde is the sixth player and so far athe only defender to commit to the UW for 2025. He joins quarterbacks Dash Beierly and Treston "Kini" McMillan from Santa Ana, California, and Mililani, Hawaii, respectively; wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright from Bradenton, Florida; offensive guard Jake Flores from San Juan Capistrano, California; and running back Julian McMahan from Danville, California.
He comes from an oversized South Bay high school known for producing famous people, counting Fleetwood Mac musicians Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, Grateful Dead founder and lead singer Bob Weir, actress Courtney Thorne-Smith and former Seattle Mariners manager Bob Melvin, now directing his hometown San Francisco Giants, as alums.
Heimuli emerged from Menlo-Atherton as a 4-star recruit who notably turned down Alabama to join the Huskies. Yet he played in 18 games, starting just two, before he got into a bar fight and was suspended by Kalen DeBoer. The 6-foot, 225-pound Heimuli transferred to Arizona, where he played for Fisch last season, and has since moved to Georgia State.
Ngalu, a 6-foot-1, 275-pounder, appeared in just five games over three seasons and left when the DeBoer coaching staff took over. He ended up playing for two-year College of San Mateo, near his home, and appears out of football now.
Currently on the roster, Faasolo is a 6-foot-8, 290-pound redshirt freshman who hasn't appeared in a UW game yet, but he ran with the No. 1 offense at left tackle during spring football and seems promising enough with his size.
